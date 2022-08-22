A three-year-old Kelpie bred by James Carr of Busselton fetched the $15,900 top price at the Katanning Working Dog Auction.

A big crowd turned up to the Katanning Leisure Centre on August 19 to see what was understood to be WA’s second dog auction following a similar event 10 years ago at the same venue.

Camera Icon Katanning Working Dog Auction co-ordinators Blake Robinson and Jim Harradine with veteran working dog Cooch. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Auction co-ordinator and Williams farmer Jim Harradine said it was hoped the sale would find success and start up an annual event which would raise awareness of the benefits of owning a working dog.

“The revenues raised at regular working dog auctions would help increase the quality of dogs bred in WA,” he said.

Camera Icon Westcoast Wool and Livestock agent Lincon Gangell, Zoetis agent Ben Fletcher, Katanning Working Dog Auction co-ordinators Jim Harradine and Blake Robinson, Shimmy Downs Kelpie stud principal James Carr, of Busselton, with Tanner, the Kelpie that sold for $15,900, and Westcoast Wool and Livestock auctioneer Chris Hartley. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

Mr Carr was thrilled when his three-year-old Kelpie named Tanner topped the sale.

“I’m very excited about the future — this will kickstart my Kelpie stud breeding,” he said.

“Tanner, was my first Kelpie pup and was sired by my main working dog, Ida Vale Cruiser, to an outside bitch and I had first pick of the litter.

“She trained up well and worked with me at the Kingston Rest feedlot, but she needs a new challenge now.”

Tanner was bought by Kojonup farmer and prominent WA Meat Marketing Co-operative chairman Craig Heggaton, who runs four sheep studs.

“A good working dog is worth its weight in gold,” he said.

Camera Icon South Australian working dog breeders Heidi Cory and Peter Barr, of Barrkel Peters Herb Kelpie stud in Pinnaroo, with Olly, who sold for $11,600 through AuctionsPlus, and Westcoast Wool and Livestock agent Lincon Gangell. Credit: Bob Garnant / Countryman

By invitation, established South Australian working dog breeder Peter Carr, of Barrkel Peters Kelpie stud in Pinaroo, brought four dogs to the sale, selling to a top of $11,700 through AuctionsPlus.

“A working dog can do the work of 10 people,” he said.

“I sell between 30 and 40 dogs every year, the demand is that good.

“I’ve sold to a top of $21,000.”

Mr Harradine said he was very pleased with the sale result, with 11 of the 18 dogs on offer selling from $1000-$15,900 to average $5093/head.

“We were hoping to sell for reasonable prices to get as many dogs new homes as possible,” he said.

“I think people will walk away with an understanding of what a good working dog is worth.”