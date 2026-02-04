A radio callout has led the WA Premier to take a ride with a farmer along a perilous stretch of a Wheatbelt highway for a first-hand experience of treacherous bumps and curves. York crop farmer and former Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook invited Roger Cook last year on ABC Radio to go for a drive down the Great Southern Highway. Accepting the offer, Mr Cook and Mr Seabrook set off down the highway from The Lakes to York for a morning drive. “I pointed out to him the sections of road that all those that use that road would recognise as being below standard, and that it was highly unlikely — no matter how much money they spent — that it would bring it up to the standard it needs to be,” Mr Seabrook said. He told Countryman that in order to make the Great Southern Highway safer for road users and freight drivers, the curves needed to be eliminated and the road straightened. “I indicated that what really needs to happen is that these sections of road need to be bypassed with a whole new construction on the south side of the road through the bush, and this then could be a road that would last another 50 years,” Mr Seabrook said. “There’s bloody skid marks all over the road as trucks found themselves in a panic situation and they had to jam the brakes to get around a corner. “When you’re seeing road train trucks skidding black marks on the road, there’s clearly something wrong with the road — and the Premier acknowledged that.” He said upgrades to the road could see the restoration of the State maximum speed limit of 110km/h to the highway — it is currently 100km/h, with some curves at 80km/h or 90km/h. Not to miss a drive down Beverley Road, Mr Seabrook highlighted the local grains receival site to the Premier — the heart of the regional town. A State Government spokesman declined to comment on any firm commitments to further upgrades or redesign to the highway, or any specific regional road, or how much would be spent. “The State Government is committed to working with Western Australians living in the Wheatbelt to deliver the jobs, healthcare, and housing that York needs,” he said. “That’s why the Premier met with Tony Seabrook earlier this year to drive on his local road and hear from him and others about how to address their concerns. “The government is always working to deliver the infrastructure and services that support a high quality of life for all Western Australians, no matter where they live, and will consider funding requests in the context of the Budget process.” Taking to his official premier Facebook page, Mr Cook stated his commitment to working with locals to grow regional communities. “A strong State is built on strong regions — and that’s why towns like York matter so much,” he wrote. “I am committed to working with locals to deliver the jobs, healthcare, and housing our communities need. And I know the best ideas come directly from our local communities — you just have to listen. “That’s why last year, when Tony called ABC Radio inviting me to drive his local road near York, I jumped at the offer and visited. “I will always work to deliver the infrastructure and services that support a high quality of life for all Western Australians. “No matter where they live.” Following the drive the pair met with fellow farmer Peter Boyle and Shire of York president Chris Gibbs to discuss the state of regional roads in the area. In November last year Main Roads confirmed that more than $6 million would be spent on a stretch of 28.5km of the Great Southern Highway between The Lakes Road and York. Upgrades will include shoulder sealing and the installation of audible edge and centre lines. “When you see road train, truck skid marks on the wrong side of the double white line on a downhill run, surely that has to raise concerns,” Mr Seabrook said. He said there was “no animosity” between him and Mr Cook on the drive. “He clearly acknowledged the fact that there are issues there that need to be addressed sooner rather than later,” Mr Seabrook said.