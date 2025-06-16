The final field trial findings of OATSPO 2024, developed at a trial site near Narrogin, have been released by the Grain Industry Association of Western Australia.

An agronomic trial showcase that took place in Highbury, near Narrogin, the second OATSPO was designed to introduced the latest oat research to new and experienced oat and hay growers while gathered in one location.

More than 250 people attended the event that led attendees through trials, including yield trials, hay quality management, hay variety selection, broadleaf and grass herbicide options, breeding trials, crop competition, fungicide products, Goldie and Bannister agronomy, and nitrogen and phosphorus strategy.

GIWA oat council chair and Varley grower Anna-Lisa Newman said OATSPO provided a networking and learning opportunity, as well as the chance to challenge understanding of the current oat industry.

Camera Icon Dr Allan Rattey, an InterGrain breeder, national oat grain and hay, addressed attendees at OATSPO 2024. Credit: Caroline Telfer;GIWA

“A critical element to industry growth and sustainability is understanding how breeding, farm inputs, and soil health can impact crop potential,” she said.

“OATSPO brought together a collective of R&D organisations on an impressive scale to showcase the work currently being undertaken in the industry.”

Trials were conducted by CSBP, InterGrain, the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development, ConsultAg, and Nutrien.

“Observing the support OATSPO (had) from growers, researchers and industry confirmed there is a real need to share these insights,” Ms Newman said.

“Oats are very important in WA crop rotation programs, and through the (processed oat partnership) . . . we not only demonstrate how we can be developing and growing it more efficiently, but showcase the opportunities there are for oats beyond the farm gate.”

The trials showcased in OATSPO were undertaken by the WA government-funded industry leader the POP, the Grains Research Development Corporation, and other members of the oat supply chain.