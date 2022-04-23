The recent article by Cally Dupe and Bob Garnant (Bid to create a united flock, April 7) is of interest to many in the convoluted world of wool industry bodies and politics.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud is right in his aim to concentrate all the existing wool bodies into one organisation, even though his emphasis for change is looking more at government research and development spending being absorbed by a multitude of woolly bodies.

It complete sense and Mr Littleproud probably also wants less government spending, more accountability and positive progressive results. In short, he wants a bigger bang for his funding buck.

To further compound the very idea of doing away with some esteemed VIP wool organisations, and merging those that could be considered of some merit, is that there are about 40 sheep organisations.

This is mind boggling if seriously thought about

From my point of view as a wool producer, there will be no difference to what exists now and what would happen if only one wool body existed.

Put simply, I produce wool, harvest it, package and transport it, sell it, and receive a cheque.

Historically, and at this point in time, most of the wool bodies do little to assist my wool enterprise.

It is unlikely Mr Littleproud’s aim will be realised, for many reasons.

After May 21, Mr Littleproud may not be Federal Agriculture Minister, and a new Labor Minister will have all sorts of industry challenges — including wool knowledge, industry awareness and rural familiarity.

Secondly, the incumbents of all the current wool bodies will put up all sorts of argument to retain the status quo.

Some actually believe they are important, many others will have their egos bruised, and some will have to find new employment.

So there will be fierce opposition to change.

Another aspect against change will come from independent and progressive wool bodies.

These will include the Australian Stud Merino Breeders Association — who are basically independent of politics — and, to my knowledge, are self-funded and work hard at improving the lot of wool producers.

And it could be argued their Association is limited to members (studs) and their aims not all centred on wool per se, but include other genetic factors — including body size, conformation, growth rate and fly resistance.

I am certain they will retain their exclusivity, as they should.

Other more political organisations will also retain their exclusive rights, these being the Australian Federated Farmers and the Pastoral and Graziers Association of WA.

These organisations have the welfare responsibility of all things agricultural, including cropping, dairy and horticulture, with wool only part of their portfolio.

They also have to act for and against government decisions and bureaucracy, and against the meddling public.

Plus, they are self-funded.

In reality, these two organisations, with their specialist wool representatives are all that are needed to represent the wool industry.

There are however many other wool bodies that could easily merge to become one organisation, or by the blending process be done away with.

Australian Wool Innovation is one such organisation, and I believe it actually only exists because of sentimentality from older wool growers.

The AWI publication ‘Beyond the Bale’ is a good guide as to the value of AWI.

They appear totally flummoxed as to their role, and delight in promoting new garment collections, new models, new fashions, new computer modelling, grower apps, Olympic and golfing uniforms, partnerships with gimmicky knitted wools, sailing boats, polo shirts, felted wool, ‘green’ wool, and a host of other meaningless wool uses.

Plus, they enclose a questionnaire card asking producers what they should do. How embarrassing.

Of further annoyance is that they insist on misusing the word “innovation” in their title.

Other important wool organisations are member ego based and full of younger, naïve and spurious marketing executives, many of whom have three year marketing degrees, and who are going to re-invent wool marketing, which has been re-invented by similar marketing gurus over the last 50 years.

In addition are the wool industry legislators, AWEX, and the empowered nerd/computer based LPA/Brand registration/PIC /accreditation/permission to farm administrators.

How dare Minister Littleproud even think of merging these “essential” and seriously important types within the wool framework.

Surely they are beyond this consideration?

But from my point of view, as a mere wool producer, unknown, and probably considered irrelevant within all these pseudo important and parasitic wool organisations, I will continue producing wool, as I have done for 60 years, selling to Bradford, Europe, Japan, India, and now China.

My Merino wool goes through the worsted process and ends up as relatively expensive suit cloth, as it always has.

And while fashion, consumer preference and dress style continues to change, and perhaps the volume of merino wool may trend down a little, the global market population will increase; thus worsted apparel from quality Merino wool has a good market base in the foreseeable future.

If the bureaucratic organisations, the wool legislators and other interfering bodies become too much of a problem, or wool producers are not respected by the market and the net wool cheque is insufficient, I will switch to other forms of agricultural production.

Sheep meat production appeals at this point in time; the industry only has about 25 important bodies comprised of VIP people many of whom no nothing about producing meat, or for that matter many other aspects of the meat trade at all.

Such is life.

I also have the option of farming beef cattle, if I could afford them, buying a bigger harvester, or diversifying into horticultural pursuits.

Mr Littleproud will have enormous opposition to his idea of one wool body.

It is an excellent idea and it should happen, but unfortunately will receive all sorts of unnecessary, trivial, misconstrued and unsubstantiated opposition as the prestigious wool institutions clamour for survival.

I wish Mr Littleproud well in his endeavour.

Murray Ellis

Wannamal