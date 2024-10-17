Australian producers are hailed as some of the most tech-savvy in the world, but there’s still much more to be done to break down barriers and drive broader agtech adoption. Despite a recent Roy Morgan study finding that 89 per cent of Australian producers already use or would consider using agtech on their property, real-world challenges remain. My father-in-law, a farmer and retired ag teacher from northwest NSW, is the trusted go-to in our family for any farming related question. He has a natural curiosity which has led to him exploring and embracing technology, such as solar-powered pumps. He’s living proof that technology such as GPS in tractors which have a clear value proposition are widely accepted. However, like many farmers he will stop short of investing in technology if it doesn’t demonstrate a clear return on investment. The perceived costs and lack of understanding remain a major hurdle for industry adoption. This is backed up by feedback from producers participating in AgriFutures Australia’s Producer Technology Uptake Program, which suggests the top three barriers to adoption for the program’s participants are agtech performance, producer’s digital capabilities and capacity (including knowledge, skills, confidence and attitude), and return on investment. When my husband and I bought our first piece of farmland last year, investing in water monitoring technology was a no-brainer. Living 30 minutes away, we needed to keep tabs on things remotely and within a year the system paid for itself. The Farmbot detected a steady drop in our water tank levels, signalling a leak that would have otherwise gone unnoticed — potentially leading to costly consequences like dehydrated cattle. Our experience has made my father-in-law consider his own reluctance to invest in monitoring technology as he now sees the freedom and peace of mind this technology can help provide. This is particularly relevant as now more than ever he is keen to leave the farm to do things like visit grandchildren. If we want to drive innovation, we need to push the sector to explore and de-risk the opportunities for producers to trial and experience these technologies and their benefits. AgriFutures has been doing just that with the Producer Technology Uptake Program since 2021, which enables producer groups to test, demonstrate and share outcomes through peer-to-peer learning. The end goal is to increase producers’ capacity to adopt technology successfully. The majority of producers and grower groups said these shared learning exercises increased their trust in agtech and their willingness to share knowledge over the farm fence and at the dinner table. Conversations with trusted advisors — whether neighbours, bank managers or agronomists — carry more weight than any marketing campaign, and a 2021 Nielsen study found 88 per cent of consumers trust recommendations from their friends, family and their trusted advisors over all other forms of advertising. Innovators need to take note: education and open dialogue are key factors in driving adoption of these technologies. Programs such as round two of the On-Farm Connectivity Program are steps in the right direction, helping to increase technology access and de-risk investments for producers. But with the world demanding more sustainable agricultural practices, the pressure is on to adopt technologies that not only improve productivity but also help disclose climate impacts. If Australia wants to stay ahead in global agriculture, we need to embrace and thrive in the face of change. The recent report, “Navigating a future of cross-sectoral forces”, by AgriFutures and Tenacious Ventures underscores this urgency. Without sector-wide technology adoption, Australia risks falling behind and being cut out of key markets. The old mantra of “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” won’t cut it anymore. We have a chance to lead the way in agtech, but only if we’re able to demonstrate clear value and give producers the tools and confidence to make that leap. Harriet Mellish is general manager of global innovation networks at Agrifutures.