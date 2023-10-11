As I reflect on my nearly 15 years in Parliament, I am heartened by the progress we’ve made towards gender equality. Today, our Parliament is comprised of 50 per cent women, a testament to the strides we’ve taken in fostering diversity. However, the journey is far from over. We need more women to step forward and make their voices heard, especially those from regional areas, who are the unsung heroes, the backbone of our communities. In the last year, The Nationals WA have proudly welcomed Merome Beard and Louise Kingston into Parliament, and elected Julie Freeman to serve as our Party President. Their public facing roles reflect the diverse background of women behind the scenes in our organisation, whether it be in agriculture, community development, small business, education, mining, healthcare or law. One of the key challenges our regional communities face is providing essential services, such as childcare and aged care facilities, to enable these talented women to fully participate and contribute in all facets of the economy. These responsibilities predominantly fall on the shoulders of women and can take them out of the ‘arena’ for working in other industries. By investing in critical infrastructure and services, we not only ease the burden on women but also unlock the full potential of our regional communities. These types of projects were supported by the Royalties for the Regions program when The Nationals were in government. The Community Resource Centre network (with its predominantly female workforce) has been a shining example, alongside projects that delivered housing, health and aged care. Unfortunately, this fund has been pilfered by the current Government, and these and other vital projects miss out on funding because of the city-centric view of the Labor Party. In regional WA, we are fortunate to have a wealth of highly educated, motivated women who choose to live and work in our areas. These women are the bedrock of our communities, driving progress, and shaping the future. I truly believe that for our young people, especially young women, seeing is believing. A recent encounter at a Show reinforced this truth. My call to action for women to consider public service and roles on Boards and Committees had hit home for someone in the audience — and they had signed up for the upcoming local government elections as a result. I congratulate all those that have taken that step. I also thank those that have led the way for me and others to aspire to leadership roles — I grew up watching stalwarts of our community volunteering through the Country Women’s Association, Rotary or Lions, the Senior Citizens Committee, putting their hand up to try to make our town and prospects better for the next generation. As we look ahead, let us continue to champion the cause of regional women. Let us invest in the infrastructure that empowers them, and celebrate their achievements, both seen and unseen. Together, we can build a future where the women of regional Australia not only stand tall as the backbone of their communities but also take their rightful place at the forefront of our nation’s leadership. Mia Davies is the Central Wheatbelt MLA for the WA Nationals