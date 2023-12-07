I was born into a multi-generational farming family in Pemberton. After a lifetime of being in and around farming, in a variety of professional roles, there is one thing I know for sure — I support our farming families. In the last generation, family farms have had to face an increasingly virulent, hostile and social media-savvy raft of animal activists. These radical activists are not concerned with stopping individual cases of poor practice. The goal of the activists is to manufacture outrage and weaponise that example online (usually with photos or videos). They then claim that one case is a systemic problem — and try to close entire industries down. The range of activities targeted by the activists is too long to list in full but it starts with the Labor Government’s plan to ban the live export of sheep. Labor adopted this policy directly following an activist’s campaign based on photos of cruelty. It has now been widely reported that the photos and videos were paid for by activist groups. That’s right, they paid a deckhand from a developing country large sums of money to procure the footage. This moral hazard is a disgrace that should see those organisations stripped of their charity status. Instead, this terrible behaviour is rewarded — by the Albanese led Labor Government adopting their ban as policy, with no evidence to back it up. And of course, all the activist groups believe in the end of all exports. Cattle is in their sights next. Following that, the small, predominantly Indigenous controlled buffalo export industry (a feral animal in the NT) will be next. The activists don’t stop there — basic farming practices like shearing and lamb marking have also been in their sights. They don’t like abattoirs — so forget about the lamb chop of the T-bone on the BBQ. They oppose the commercial harvest of kangaroo for meat and leather — and actively lie to our international markets about kangaroo being an endangered animal. They want to end horse and greyhound racing. They want to ban all recreational hunting — even though the vast majority of such hunting targets feral and invasive pests. The activists want to end significant aspects of chicken production, dairy production, and pig production. The truth is the activists hate the modern agricultural systems that feed the world and have created the most affordable food prices in the history of humanity. Thanks to modern farming, we have access to a wider range of fresh and healthy fruit, vegetables, cereals and protein than at any time in human history. A couple of weeks ago, Countryman revealed that the case against Emanuel Exports for cruelty was dropped. The case was, I must assume, based around the footage of dubious veracity paid for by activist groups. These facts will become clearer over time. One thing is crystal clear already — the animal activists’ business model and methods are a sham and a disgrace. The warped views of an activist were again on clear display this month in The West Australian under the headline “Animals Australia co-founder Peter Singer makes strange claims about having sex with animals”. The people of WA know a charlatan — they can pick them from a mile off — and these activist groups are charlatans. They also know that WA farming families — the women and men who produce the food for our tables and the clothes for our back — love what they do and do it to the highest standards of welfare in the world. They are justifiably proud of their role feeding and clothing not just us — but the world. It’s time to stand up, back our hardworking farming families and call out the radical activists for the wreckers they are. I stand against the activists and the Labor Government dancing to their tune. I stand with the farmers. Slade Brockman is a Liberal senator for WA