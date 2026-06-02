Nearly two years after the live export ban became law, farmers have been making decisions while the transition industry is still planning the transition. That simple fact tells you almost everything you need to know about the live sheep transition. During those two years, sheep producers have not been sitting around waiting for guidance from Canberra. They have been making decisions involving livestock numbers, cropping programs, infrastructure investment, financing arrangements and succession planning. Markets have moved, prices have moved and businesses have moved. Yet much of the transition machinery remains focused on producing strategies, road maps and consultation processes designed to guide decisions that many producers have already made. Whether you supported the ban or opposed it is almost beside the point. Once the political decision was made, the challenge was relatively straightforward. The Government had until May 1, 2028, to help producers adjust to a fundamentally different operating environment. The market understood the challenge. Farmers understood the challenge. Exporters understood the challenge. Processors understood the challenge. What nobody seemed to understand was why solving it required such a vast bureaucracy. The public discussion has largely focused on the size of the transition package. Ministers regularly point to the $139.7 million committed to assist the industry. On the surface, that sounds substantial. But as every farmer knows, it is not what goes into the top of the funnel that matters. It is what comes out the other end. Follow the money and a different picture begins to emerge. The largest clearly identifiable producer-focused funding stream remains the $30m Farm Business Transition Program. Producers have also been eligible for funding through the $40m Supply Chain Capacity Program, although that pool is shared with processors and infrastructure projects. Round One of the Farm Business Transition Program delivered $10m to 180 producers. Round one of the Supply Chain Capacity Program allocated around $20m across producers and processors. Depending on how generously one interprets the numbers, somewhere between $30m and $50m of the $139.7m package appears directly available to sheep producers. Think about that for a moment. After all the announcements, consultations, press conferences and media releases, perhaps one-quarter to one-third of the package has reached the people whose industry is being shut down. The rest has gone somewhere else. A remarkable ecosystem has emerged around the transition. There are advocates, road maps, strategies, implementation plans, stakeholder engagement programs, advisory structures, communications activities and economic studies. There are wellbeing programs, extension programs, workshops, forums, round tables and launch events. Some of these activities may well deliver value. Some may generate useful information. Some may create opportunities that would not otherwise have existed. But the broader question remains unavoidable. Why has so much effort been devoted to managing the transition when comparatively little appears to have gone directly towards helping producers stay in the industry? One of the enduring lessons of management theory is that organisations often confuse planning with progress. Management thinker Henry Mintzberg spent decades warning about this tendency. Faced with uncertainty, institutions frequently respond by creating more processes, more committees and more plans. The activity creates the appearance of action even when relatively little changes on the ground. Governments are particularly vulnerable to this trap. Confronted with a difficult challenge, the instinct is often to commission a report, appoint an advocate, establish a steering committee, undertake consultation, develop a road map and eventually release a strategy. Yet every additional layer introduces delay, complexity and opportunities for competing interests to shape the outcome. The result is often a document sufficiently high-level to offend nobody, specific enough to satisfy nobody and largely irrelevant to the decisions already being made by businesses. The live sheep transition increasingly appears to fit that pattern. The transition did not need a small army of consultants, advocates and stakeholders. It needed two things: investment and adaptation. Around $40m could have been directed towards markets, research and extension. The remaining $100m could have gone directly to those bearing the greatest cost of the policy — sheep producers and those whose livelihoods depended on the trade. Then Government could have stepped aside and allowed farmers to do what farmers have always done: adapt, innovate and respond to market signals. Instead, the transition itself became an industry. Nearly two years after the legislation passed Parliament, the economic analysis has only recently been completed. The road map remains under development. The strategy remains under development. Meanwhile, producers have been getting on with the transition. They have decided whether to retain breeding ewes. They have decided whether to invest in sheep-handling facilities. They have decided whether to increase cropping programs. They have decided whether their children have a future in the sheep industry. Remarkably, they managed to make them without waiting for a roadmap. That may be the most revealing aspect of the entire exercise. The assumption underpinning much of the transition process appears to be that change occurs through planning. Farmers know better. Change occurs through incentives, prices and commercial realities. A Wheatbelt producer does not decide whether to keep 3000 ewes because of they read about a new green sheep sustainability program, they make that decision based on livestock prices, wool prices, grain prices, seasonal conditions, labour availability and the family balance sheet. The same principle applies throughout the supply chain. Processors invest when margins justify investment. Exporters pursue markets when opportunities exist. Banks adjust lending decisions according to risk and returns. Markets move first. Governments usually arrive later carrying a strategy document explaining what has already happened. The uncomfortable reality is that much of the industry’s adjustment appears to have been driven not by roadmaps, consultation processes or transition structures but by something far more powerful. Prices. The rebound in sheep and wool markets has arguably done more to influence producer confidence than many of the formal transition initiatives combined. That does not mean every funded project lacks merit. Some may ultimately prove extremely valuable. Some may deliver lasting benefits long after the transition is complete. But that does not answer the central question. How did a relatively simple challenge become a $139.7 million maze of consultants, advocates, implementation structures, engagement programs and strategic planning exercises? And why, nearly two years after the legislation became law, are we still discussing strategies while producers have already moved on to making decisions? Every government program creates winners and losers. The winners here are relatively easy to identify. They are the organisations receiving grants, the consultants writing reports, the facilitators running workshops, the institutions managing programs and the bureaucrats creating work for themselves. The losers are harder to photograph. They are the producers who spent two years hoping live exports might yet be given a reprieve. The producers who made investment decisions long before the grants opened. The producers who have heard it all before about Merino branding, value-adding and the promise of new markets just around the corner. Perhaps history will eventually judge the package a success. Perhaps new markets will emerge. Perhaps the sheep industry will adapt and prosper without live exporters bidding in the saleyards. Farmers have a long history of succeeding despite government policy rather than because of it. In truth, Economics 101 would suggest the industry was always going to reluctantly adjust. Farmers respond to prices. Capital flows to opportunity. Businesses adapt or diversify. That is what markets do. Which is precisely why the real test of the transition is not whether the sheep industry survives. The real question is whether the $139.7m transition machinery made that adjustment easier, faster or more profitable than it otherwise would have been. How much of the eventual success will come from the roadmaps, strategies, consultation processes and stakeholder engagement plans? And how much will come from the resilience, adaptability and commercial judgement of producers responding to market signals as they have done for generations? My suspicion is that most farmers already know the answer. Trevor Whittington is the chief executive officer of WAFarmers