Paddocks with no birds; places with no song. This is what I see when I look at the land I love. World Environment Day 2026 was on June 5. With its call to “Take Climate Action”, it is hard to avoid reflecting on the impact of climate change on our lives already. The call for climate action needs to be heard and heeded. My view is formed by a life on the land, surrounded by the growing of crops and production of livestock. For years I have not only lived on farms but worked on them. I also worked for many years as a rural journalist, plying the gravel roads in the south-east of Western Australia, interviewing farmers as they dealt with drought, fires, bumper crops, labour shortages, cost increases, price falls, floods, on-farm tragedies, off-farm politics. Dams that dry faster than they ever did; winters that are too short, summers that are too long. Days that are warmer. Nights that are warmer. Here in south-east Western Australia, we have experienced a 10 to 20 per cent drop in winter rainfall since around 1970 — and since 1994, that decline has strengthened to around 24pc in our crucial May to July growing season. Average temperatures have increased by 1.3C since 1910, with high night-time temperatures that once occurred 2pc of the time now happening 10pc of the time. From where we sit, we see green pastures, and canola crops thriving next door, but that is not the case for all. Patchy rains and a dry spell are causing angst as farmers watch skies for rain, and the internet for news on the Middle East, fuel supplies and crop prices. The crops we grow here — like wheat, barley, canola, and lupins — are critical not just to our region but to Australia’s agricultural export economy. Esperance is Australia’s biggest canola producing region, and we produce premium grain for export. But our growing season is becoming increasingly unpredictable, with rainfall deficiency the defining challenge. But my view of climate change on the farm is not just framed by the kitchen window, one from which I can see weather fronts rolling in from the coast, and then passing us by. It is also framed by studies in sustainable development and research papers that confirm the changes we have seen and show clear evidence that climate change is happening. Everywhere. There’s reporting on people facing increased food prices as a result of climate and energy shocks — and while it is true the conflict in the Middle East has driven up costs for energy, fertiliser and transport — these crises have only inflamed shortages already caused by climate impacts: drought, floods and heatwaves. One thing I have learned is that although some farmers are taking direct action in an effort to mitigate and adapt as our climate changes, all farmers are benefiting from research done in these arenas, whether they “believe” in climate change or the need for action, or not. Researchers and scientists work on our behalf, developing pasture plants, grains and legumes that will sustain people and livestock in a changing climate. They refine products that will enable renewable energy to be harnessed and used instead of polluting fossil fuels. Batteries are more efficient. Solar panels more effective and cheaper than ever. All farmers benefit from this work as it trickles down through our production systems. But this enables us to avoid facing the climate change challenge ourselves. However, many farmers I know are not leaving the heavy lifting to researchers, science and policy makers. They are tackling climate change on farm, enthusiastically implementing techniques and technologies that reduces the climate pollution that is warming our world. These people are using renewable energy, adopting regenerative farming methods that give land the chance to heal, and embracing nature on their farms. They benefit from ecosystem services the environment offers: increased water retention on farm, owls that eat mice, birds that eat pests, clean air, healthy soil. And I cannot think of one of these farmers who does not do this work with gusto. We are farming in the environment; we are part of the ecosystem that sustains us. As managers of 50 per cent of Australia’s land mass, we are privileged. And in a position of responsibility. That responsibility means taking action to limit climate damage. For ourselves, for our children and for nature. If we want to farm forever — if we want our children and grandchildren to know the same paddocks, the same birds, the same seasonal rhythms we have known — we need to listen to the World Environment Day message and take climate action now. Dodie Henderson is a grain farmer near Esperance and a freelance journalist. She has a Masters in Sustainable Development.