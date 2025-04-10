It has been reported recently that WAFarmers has called for the WA Government to place a condition on the promised $7 million in funding for RSPCA WA, stipulating that it not be allowed to participate in lobbying activities against the commercial livestock sector, and that animal welfare inspections of commercial livestock be exclusively under the remit of the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development. The most rudimentary checking of facts by WAFarmers would show government funding allocated to RSPCA WA is exclusively for the enforcement of the Animal Welfare Act 2002. Animal welfare inspections of commercial livestock are already the remit of DPIRD. The increase to $7m in funding per annum is for RSPCA WA to cover costs associated with the enforcement of the Act — costs that last year were topped up by RSPCA WA donors to the tune of $3.7m — while 10,000 calls for help still went unanswered because of a lack of resources. That is like WA Police having to ask for public donations to enforce the law and still not being able to take all calls for help. This new funding commitment is simply the State Government funding RSPCA WA for the job it contracts it to do, and recognises that it does that job efficiently and effectively. The funding is not used for advocacy, which is a separate activity funded entirely by private donations from people who believe in creating a better world for animals. RSPCA WA’s annual advocacy spend accounts for a mere 0.5 per cent of its annual expenditure. RSPCA WA is an animal advocacy organisation. It is not anti-farming and is certainly not a lobby or activist group, as incorrectly labelled by WAFarmers on several occasions. Our stance on animal welfare is based on science, not ideologies or political influence. Our advocacy extends to those working with animals, too. Ironically, it was RSPCA WA advocating for farmers still involved in the live sheep trade to be financially compensated, for increased funding to expand onshore processing capacity and competition, and for a reasonable transition period to allow producers to adjust. To be clear, yes, RSPCA WA was advocating for an end to live export, as it has since 1980. But RSPCA WA was also advocating hard for support for producers, at a time when WAFarmers was refusing to engage with the Federal Government on the issue. Our position has always been, and will remain one of advocating for a fair, sustainable future for both farming and animal welfare. It is not an “either-or” position, it is an “and” position, with numerous studies showing good welfare practices go hand-in-hand with good business outcomes. WAFarmers seems intent on driving a divide between the concept of good animal welfare and the farming community. Its message is loud and clear — if you support improved animal welfare, you don’t support farming and regional communities. The fact WAFarmers continues to spread inaccuracies about RSPCA WA’s funding only creates division. We all have a stake in the future of agriculture, and it’s crucial that we engage in these conversations based on facts, not misrepresentation. I urge WAFarmers and others to fact-check their statements before making unsubstantiated claims that do nothing to advance the important work of improving animal welfare, and importantly also do nothing to preserve the social licence of farming and regional communities. The conversation around animal welfare, live export, and farming needs to be based on truth, transparency, and respect. We must all work together, using facts and science, to ensure a sustainable and ethical future for animals, for farmers, and for WA’s invaluable regional communities. Lynne Bradshaw is the chair of RSPCA WA