The Australian Rail Industry Standards Organisation (ARiSO), a rail industry-owned and controlled body has informed that the final redrafted train lighting standard, Australian Standard (AS 7531) is expected to be published in the third quarter of 2026. I do not know what the final published draft of the standard will contain. What I do know is that I have an overwhelming sense of deja vu because this is my third submission on AS 7531 in the last four years as part of the public consultation process on the minimum and voluntary train lighting standard for rail operators. In each submission I have provided decades’ worth of evidence supporting the urgent need for compulsory safety and visibility lighting on trains. I have provided the 58-year-old unactioned findings from the 1968 WA parliamentary report that flagged the need for trains to be fitted with beacon lights following a spate of serious rail crashes in country WA. I have quoted the 25-year-old, unactioned coronial recommendations for the immediate installation of auxiliary safety lighting on trains. These recommendations followed the tragic and untimely deaths of my youngest brother and his two friends in a train vs vehicle crash at a passive level crossing on dark in the WA Wheatbelt in July 2000. I have provided the rail industry’s own research in three national train lighting reports released in the last five years; all of which found that increased train lighting improves their visibility. And yet, here we are in 2026, still being “consulted”. The fact that we are even debating whether trains should be properly illuminated speaks volumes about the wider failure of rail governance in WA. Safety lighting was not designed for cosmetic purposes; it is an evidence-based safety feature legislated in other high-risk industries like road transport for decades because it’s been proven that safety lighting saves lives. It should not be an optional extra. It is one of the most basic, affordable and critical safety controls at the rail–road interface in rural WA where no active controls (warning lights or boom gates) exist, yet its adoption remains voluntary for rail operators. I never want to write another submission to ARiSo justifying why trains must be clearly illuminated ever again. It’s a complete no-brainer. Instead, I want the Cook Labor Government to enact tightly written legislation to enforce safety and visibility lighting on trains once and for all. I want this for the families of rail crash victims as much as I want it for train drivers and their families, who live with the lifelong trauma of rail crashes too. Lara Jensen, Mount Magnet