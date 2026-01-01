As West Australians, we cherish the summer holiday period. It is a time defined by family gatherings, coastal road trips, warm evenings with friends, and a chance to exhale after another busy year. Yet for too many families the summer months bring not joy but grief. The 2025 road toll has been nothing short of heartbreaking. Each life lost is not a statistic: it is a parent, a child, a colleague, a teammate, a friend. It is a seat left empty at Christmas lunch, an empty desk at work, a future cut short. These tragedies ripple outward. When someone dies on our roads, the impact is immediate and lifelong for those closest to them. Families find themselves confronting unimaginable decisions. Friends grapple with shock and guilt. Workplaces lose valued members of their teams. Communities lose volunteers, mentors and everyday people who made a difference simply by being here. We must treat this as the wake-up call it is. Road safety is not an abstract policy topic; it is a shared responsibility that touches every West Australian every day. Summer brings unique challenges: long drives to the coast, fatigue from hot conditions, increased traffic, and in some cases celebrations where alcohol or drugs are present. These risks aren’t new, but year after year they continue to cause preventable deaths. While government has a responsibility to invest in safer roads, better enforcement and strong education campaigns, no law or program can substitute for the choices each of us makes behind the wheel. Road safety is a partnership between the community and policymakers. We each play our part. For many West Australians, the roads we travel on stretch far beyond the metropolitan area. Our regional landscapes are beautiful, but they come with unique risks. Crashes that occur hundreds of kilometres from the nearest hospital or emergency service face unavoidable delays which can influence outcomes in heartbreaking ways. First responders, both paid and volunteer, do exceptional work under challenging conditions. They race from homes, workplaces and farms to help strangers in moments of crisis. Their professionalism, compassion and resilience are extraordinary. We owe them not only our gratitude but our commitment to reducing the number of times they are called upon to face the unimaginable. But the simple truth is this: in regional WA, help can take time to arrive, even when everyone responds as quickly as humanly possible. Distance, terrain, weather and limited resources all play a part. That reality places even greater importance on preventing crashes in the first place. Every West Australian can make choices today that protect themselves and others on the road. They aren’t difficult, expensive or time-consuming, but they make all the difference. 1. Slow down. Speed remains a major killer. Driving a few kilometres per hour slower can be the difference between a narrow escape and a fatal crash. 2. Put the phone away. Distraction is now one of the fastest-growing causes of road trauma. No message is worth a life. 3. Take breaks and drive rested. Fatigue mimics the effects of alcohol. If you’re tired, stop. Share the driving where possible. 4. Never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Plan: nominate a skipper, organise a ride-share, or stay the night. 5. Wear seatbelts every time, and check that children are correctly restrained. Seatbelts remain one of the most effective life-saving devices ever invented. 6. Be a responsible and helpful passenger. Passengers can support safer driving by reducing distractions, helping with navigation, encouraging breaks, and speaking up when something doesn’t feel right. Being silent in a risky situation can have lifelong consequences. As shadow minister for road safety, I hear from families who will never recover from the moment their lives changed forever. They want answers, but more than anything they want change. They want to know that no other family will go through what they have endured. We cannot allow the 2025 road toll to become another tragic chapter in an ongoing story. It must be a turning point. This summer, as we celebrate, relax, and travel across our beautiful State, I urge every West Australian to take a moment before starting the engine. Consider who is waiting for you. Consider who would be devastated if you didn’t make it home, and who would be devastated if someone else didn’t because of a choice you made. Reducing the road toll is possible. It requires commitment from government, consistent enforcement, investment in safer infrastructure, and a culture that prioritises choosing safety over convenience. But most importantly, it requires each of us to take individual responsibility for the lives in our hands. If we all commit to being safe drivers and supportive passengers, we can ensure that more families end this summer with happy memories, not heartbreaking loss. Julie Freeman is a WA Nationals MLC based in Mullewa.