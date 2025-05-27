Last week in Parliament I stood up for regional Western Australians and moved to disallow the Cook Labor Government’s Firearms Regulations 2024. These regulations represent the latest chapter in a chaotic and deeply disrespectful process of firearm reforms under the Cook Labor Government, and even more concerning, an outright contempt for law-abiding regional people. During the election campaign I listened. I listened to frustrated farmers, confused police, gun club owners, hobbyists and collectors. I listened to pest controllers and wildlife carers. And I heard that the new regulations were taking away their tools of trade, their recreation and wasting their time. I made a commitment to the people of Western Australia to move this motion, and on Wednesday, I did just that. Despite the thousands of emails, letters, phone calls and messages. Despite the representations and requests made to the former minister and his office, Labor have not listened. After the rushed and confusing rollout of these firearms regulations days before Christmas (in the middle of harvest for many), the new legislation has not only caused widespread uncertainty, but it has actively undermined confidence in the very framework meant to ensure responsible firearm ownership. Let us be very clear — this disallowance motion was not a call to abandon firearms reform. The Nationals WA supports sensible evidence-based firearms laws that promote public safety and ensure accountability. But these regulations are not sensible. Instead, we see them as punitive. They have been poorly communicated, and in many cases, they seem to be impossible to comply with. Labor’s legislation ignored key Law Reform Commission recommendations, imposed more red tape, and does nothing meaningful to improve community safety. Nationals WA MPs have a deep understanding of the requirements to own firearms across our State. We know that they are the tools of trade in agriculture and biosecurity. In many parts of the State, they are essential to the day-to-day operations of businesses and day-to-day life in regional Australia. Only a few months ago I attended a meeting in Cervantes after a particularly large fire, where the wildlife recovery volunteers explained that they rely on farmers to help put down the animals they cannot get to that are in pain and distress. How will they access that service in the future? We know that the new Western Australia firearms portal has several critical failure points. Having a myID is the first stonewall for thousands of frustrated users, as is having a reliable internet connection! It is laughable that this government seems unaware connectivity in regional WA is a luxury, not a given. A survey conducted by our office just weeks ago validated that 95 per cent of users found resources provided by the State Government were not useful in assisting them, and 85 per cent said they did not understand the new regulations. These statistics are just from firearms owners actively attempting to comply at the earliest possible opportunity. We know that the new mandatory health assessments have put GPs under pressure, with some refusing to conduct them at all due to fears of legal implications and strain on doctor-patient confidentiality. Already under-resourced regional GPs are worried they will be forced to make a judgment call on the future behaviour of people who reside in their own communities. At a time when we are encouraging openness about mental health, particularly amongst rural men, I am more than a bit concerned this requirement will shut down honest conversation before it begins. We know from the thousands of emails and calls to Nationals WA offices that the minister for police has refused to assist. It is quite shameful to hear of the lack of support that has been given to those who are trying to comply with the law. I moved the disallowance of the regulations for several reasons, but sadly, I am not surprised at the outcome. We are dealing with an arrogant Government with zero respect for firearm owners and their lawful possession of firearms. The Nationals WA will not back down. We will keep holding the Cook Labor Government to account for their reckless, disrespectful approach to firearms laws. We will keep fighting for a fair go for regional firearm owners — and we will stand up for your right to be treated with dignity and common sense. The Government voted the disallowance down. This will not stop our efforts to highlight the impracticable and unworkable nature of the regulations. Let’s hope this new minister is listening. Shane Love is the leader of the WA Nationals.