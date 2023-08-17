The road to hell is paved with good intentions. This defines the Aboriginal Cultural Heritage Act debacle in a nutshell. The good intentions of the State Government to update legislation after the Juukan Gorge incident has left WA Premier Roger Cook and WA Aboriginal Affairs Minister Tony Buti in a political hell. How did this come to pass? Last month, WAFarmers’ general council had a meeting with Minister Buti, his chief of staff, the deputy director general of the Department of Lands and an Aboriginal Ministerial Adviser. As they answered questions put to them it became clear they appeared to be operating in a bubble. To them, the regulations were quite simple and clear. They were thinking in broad brushstrokes when we were seeking detailed answers. As always, it’s the details that matter when things start go awry. Premier Cook says he was listening, but only when the cacophony — especially from some large donors — became so great it couldn’t be ignored. A 30,000 signature petition in June calling for the commencement of the ACH act to be delayed was met with the WA Premier’s derision. The ACH debacle is the result of policy, laws and regulations being made in a echo chamber. The State Government paid lip service to consultation, calling for submissions and having meetings but only heeding the advice that fits its predetermined agenda. There is no place for the dissenting voice in the inner sanctums where decisions are made and those that speak against what is proposed are not just ignored but abused. This has been the most disgraceful aspect of this whole misadventure. Where was the person in the Minister Buti’s office or the Department of Lands who saw the regulations and thought “these are clear as mud”? Where was the person who saw the schedule of charges for surveys and said “woah, we’ve got a problem here”? It’s one thing to push exorbitant charges onto cashed up miners but another to force them onto farmers or small landholders. The problems with the ACH Act and regulations were obvious and WAFamers has spent two years telling various Ministers to no effect — until recently. We have governments championing diversity in gender, race or ability but ignoring, or even actively cancelling, diversity in thought or opinion. Good management seeks out those you respectfully disagree with to develop and test your policy ideas. Arrogance, prejudice and group think in government do not make for good outcomes. So, where to from here? Maybe we need a whole new way of looking at Aboriginal cultural heritage. There is no doubt it is an important part of our nation’s heritage as a whole and is therefore important to all Australian citizens. As WAFarmers president John Hassell is wont to say, ACH should stand for Australian Cultural Heritage not Aboriginal Cultural Heritage. It is for all Australians. Any heritage preservation is a public good and should be paid for by all Australians, not just the landholder whose property has the cultural site. While the aim of the ACH Act was to protect sites of cultural importance to Aboriginal people, it incentivised behavior counterproductive to that end. Legislating financial rewards and creating an industry around culture heritage de-legitimises its intrinsic value, replacing it with a tradable value. If you are paying someone by the hour to perform intangible tasks the incentive is to take as long as possible, and there was no alternative, cheaper, legal option. If you are allowed to destroy cultural heritage as long as you pay a fee, then you are creating a market requiring a product potentially conjured up out of thin air, and as seen with intangible cultural heritage can exist in thin air. Farmers who have had their farms passed down through generations often have a better knowledge of where significant sites are on their properties are than the local Aboriginal people. In an ideal world, farmers would willingly provide this information to a register of cultural sites. However this would require farmers to trust government that they or their agencies wouldn’t abuse this knowledge, no such trust exists, for very good reasons. Unfortunately, as the amalgamation of WA farms continues apace a lot of this knowledge is being lost. Landholders want to work with local Aboriginal people and government to ensure that sites of cultural significance are identified and protected. They want to be able to continue using their properties without the fear of massive fines and imprisonment hanging over their head if they inadvertently cause some damage. This is all possible, but it will take a change in mindset where all parties negotiate in good faith and the financial incentives and penalties are removed from the table. Let’s build an Australian Cultural Heritage system that achieves its aim to preserve and protect what is important. We need to build a system all Australians can be proud of. Steve McGuire is the WAFarmers wool council representative and a Kojonup farmer