In WA, we’ve become experts at pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into glittering museum projects that have all the warmth of a corporate conference centre. Our most recent masterpiece? The $400 million WA Museum Boola Bardip, a stunning structure that looks more like a Silicon Valley startup hub than a shrine to history. And now, we’re gearing up for an equally eye-watering Aboriginal Cultural Centre by the Swan River. While celebrating culture is crucial, it’s time to ask: could we stop building temples to history and start preserving the history itself? Across regional WA, the story couldn’t be more different. Our farming heritage — that built the Wheatbelt and helped feed the nation — is rusting away faster than you can say “pass me the WD-40”. Scattered across paddocks and old farm tips are the last of our old tractors, headers, and trucks — remnants of innovation that changed the face of agriculture. These treasures aren’t just machines; they’re pieces of our collective story. Meanwhile, our struggling community farming museums, valiantly run by local volunteers on shoestring budgets, are crying out for help. They need funds to build sheds, protect their collections, and restore these machines to their former glory. But instead of preserving these icons, we seem obsessed with making grand architectural statements in Perth. Sure, the Boola Bardip looks fantastic on Instagram, but where’s the Chamberlain 40K? Where’s the iconic WD-9 International? Visitors stroll through its polished halls, only to leave with hardly a nod to the machinery that cleared and farmed the Wheatbelt. It’s as though we’re ashamed of our farming roots, preferring abstract exhibitions about “conceptual journeys” over celebrating the dust and grease of real history. And then there’s the upcoming Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Its intent is vital, but you can bet more time will be spent debating the Indigenous name than funding exhibits that tell meaningful stories. This fixation on shiny buildings reeks of cultural cringe — the belief that we need European-style museums to prove we’re sophisticated. Meanwhile, our authentic rural heritage is being left to rot. Out in the regions, farming museums are doing extraordinary work, yet they’re losing a race against time. This isn’t just about saving old machines. It’s about saving the stories of the people who used them. The pre-war generation is gone. The post-war boys who cleared the land with Sherman tanks and recall the first machines drawn by horse power and not horses are dwindling fast. Soon, we’ll lose the farmers of the ’50s and ’60s, who turned one plough into two, and the innovators of the ’70s, who cobbled together the first home-made four-wheel-drive tractors. If we don’t act now, these stories—and the machines they revolve around—will vanish. And with them, future generations will lose their connection to the grit and ingenuity that shaped this State. The Government has committed about $250 million to the new Aboriginal Cultural Centre. Why not allocate just 5 per cent of that to the 20 or so rural farming museums to at least find and put under cover what they have collected? From there, the Government should match the annual cost of running this new cultural centre with a similar amount of funding to run regional museums. These small voluntary institutions in the bush are doing the same as the Aboriginal Cultural Centre, which is to capture the culture and stories of those who lived off the land and were custodians of it. Both narratives matter, and both deserve preservation. For a fraction of the cost of what will be spent on museums in Perth the State could have a world class museum experience in the bush. Imagine walking into one of our retired CBH sheds not to stare at a static exhibit, but to see a tractor restored to working order, able to do a lap or two of the neighbouring paddock. You’d hear the engine roar, smell the diesel, and feel the grit of history in the air. Even better, you could meet the people who worked these machines in the good old days. That’s the kind of museum that people would travel interstate or overseas to see, something different — not yet another architecturally designed museum costing $250 or $400m, filled with not much at all. Trevor Whittington is the CEO of WAFarmers.