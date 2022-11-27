Cows and sheep have become climate catastrophes in the eyes of many.

Our ruminant friends are seen as being as wicked as coal-fired smokestacks, belching and farting methane into our increasingly overheated atmosphere.

We eagerly research seaweed dietary supplements to make our cows and sheep less bilious, and with some success.

Plant-based diets are promoted as more sustainable, more responsible.

But we are ignoring the deep biology of good farming systems and the potential for livestock-rearing to sequester carbon.

Burning fossil fuels involves digging up carbon and injecting it into the atmosphere. But a grazing animal’s emissions are part of the atmospheric cycle whereby plants absorb carbon through photosynthesis.

Those plants are grazed by animals, and the act of grazing and the depositing of dung and urine stimulates the soil biology that underpins the photosynthetic capability of the plants and the sequestration of carbon into the soil.

This is the biogenic methane cycle, and it is critical to our future as a species.

What has become clear is it is possible to super-charge this biogenic cycle by replicating the practice of large herbivore herds in the wild.

When an area is intensively grazed for a short period and then well rested, the soil is intensively disturbed, stimulated and organically fertilised.

This stimulates plants’ growth and, over time, the development of soil organic matter and carbon in the soil.

Properly managed, this soil carbon penetrates well below the top 15cm and becomes a stable source of sequestered carbon.

The soil retains more moisture and can support the microbiology that feeds the plant life which is absorbing carbon from the atmosphere.

At the other end, research is showing us which plants and which seaweed supplements can help improve the gut biology and reduce unnecessary belching, though some of the soil biota —methanotrophs — actually thrive on those emissions.

We are also researching which animals have the best genetics for high productivity and low emissions.

The potential for agriculture soils — even in low-rainfall areas — to absorb and hold atmospheric carbon can be a game changer over the 20 years we need to transition away from fossil fuels.

Soil carbon levels in many West Australian agricultural and pastoral areas are less than 3 per cent, and despite conventional wisdom, we are seeing more evidence this can be exponentially grown — with targets of 7 per cent not being out of question.

Every tonne of soil carbon is equivalent to 3.67 tonnes of atmospheric carbon.

And the story just gets better — the more soil organic matter, the more water retained — the more soil biology —the more nutrient-dense the plants — the healthier and more nutrient-dense the animal.

Animals grazing on healthy multispecies pastures are producing food that, contrary to much received wisdom, will help address the epidemics of obesity and autoimmune diseases that are reducing the quality of life and, indeed, life expectancy in many communities.

Scientists from around the world have developed the Dublin Declaration, which highlights the reliable evidence that exists on the nutritional and health, environmental, and economic benefits of continuing to include livestock in our farming systems, and red meat in our diets.

The declaration also highlights the benefits of using livestock to graze on marginal agricultural land to convert organic matter back into the natural carbon cycle, on land which would not otherwise be suitable for direct human food production.

Next month our Meaty Matters — Climate and Cows forum with international, national, and local scientists will take us on a deep dive into these issues.

We will make the case that you can eat beef and lamb that is carbon-negative — so you can help save the planet if you actually eat the right meat.

Join us in person or virtually on Tuesday, December 13 at Crown Perth. Registrations are open now on Eventbrite.