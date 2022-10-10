It has honestly been such a treat, working as a rural reporter for most of my career.

I absolutely love travelling throughout regional WA to shine a spotlight on our wonderful farming communities, meeting so many incredible women along the way.

These women welcome me into their homes for a cuppa, often accompanied by a sweet treat. Sometimes even, lunch.

We chat away and often have a good laugh while I am in ‘paparazzi mode’ taking their photographs. Sometimes they offer me a bed if I need one the next time I come to town.

If that is not the epitome of country hospitality, I don’t know what is.

Often, we part with a big hug and I leave thinking, ‘OMG she’s the best — would it be weird if I added her on Instagram?’

Usually I answer that swiftly with a ‘yes Shannon, don’t make it weird’.

Something that has stood out to me over the years, is that rural women take multitasking to a whole other level.

They make working on and off-farm, getting degrees, running businesses, playing sport while also running the clubs, sitting on a handful of committees, being shire councillors, organising local community events AND raising a family look easy.

Well actually no, I feel exhausted just thinking about it.

And that is why they truly are the backbone of WA. They make the impossible possible. Selfless, smart, nurturing and determined, they are truly incredible and the powerhouse of the regions.

My own mother is one of them. Growing up on a farm near Donnybrook, she went to university to become a pharmacist when very few women did so, graduating with the highest marks of her class.

Between working and looking after our family, she was also my biggest cheerleader, sacrificing her weekends to drive the four-hour round trip to Perth for my basketball, for which I will be forever grateful.

One thing I have always admired about her is her thoughtfulness. She is always there for anyone in their time of need, checking in with friends and family regularly and going above and beyond to make people smile.

When I was working in the Northern Territory and feeling a tad homesick, my friends came to visit and she told me they were bringing me something from home.

It was a batch of her famous shortbread, which she learnt to make from my great-grandmother using the wood-fired oven on her Capel farm. It was coupled with a card illustrated by my artistic dad. That gesture meant the world.

One thing I have noticed over the years, is the humble nature of these women.

So many are happy to stay out of the limelight or feel their story is not as important or interesting as it truly is. Or volunteer their husband or children to be in photos instead.

And while a touch of humility is not to be frowned upon, it is so important that we stand up and celebrate these wonderful women who change our lives for the better.

More and more, I am speaking to young women getting into the agricultural industry, and I believe they have such a bright future, the trail blazed by generations of great women before them.

From where I am standing, WA’s agricultural sector has such a beautiful network of women who support each other and build each other up, rather than compete with one another.

Mothers, grandmothers, great-grandmothers, sisters, daughters, friends.

It has been a privilege and I hope I have given your stories justice.