A Pemberton potato and avocado grower has resorted to driving 30 kilometres into Manjimup up to four times a day to purchase the fuel required to keep his operation going. He is one of many growers around the State who are travelling to independent service stations and neighbouring towns to secure enough fuel to continue picking, and the peak body for vegetable producers says some growers are “pulling up stumps” due to the ongoing uncertainty over fuel supply. Stephen Bendotti grows his produce at Pemberton and has a potato processing facility at Manjimup. Mr Bendotti would usually receive a fuel order once a month. “We didn’t get last month’s delivery. Last week, our supplier told me there still won’t be a delivery this month either, they just don’t have the fuel supply for us,” he said. Since 2002 he’s processed thousands of tonnes of locally-grown WA potatoes for his own Bendotti and WA Chip brands, as well as supermarket private labels. He requires fuel for his Squirrel machines to pick avocados, as well as other harvesting machinery and water pumps. “I will keep going with the fuel runs to keep the picking going as I have no choice - I have six people on my payroll,” he said. Mr Bendotti is also locked into grower contracts that do not allow him to raise his own prices to offset the significant rise in costs. VegetablesWA chief executive Peter Spackman said other growers had driven to Perth to fuel up their trucks, then had driven home to fill up their tractors and pumps so they could water their produce. “Ninety per cent of our growers are just small businesses, family businesses, so they don’t have a lot of fuel holdings. They’re doing it just to keep their operations going,” he said. “Most of our growers were already doing it tough too, as cost of production was up and consumption was down a bit, interest rates are up for businesses, cash rates have gone up, it’s a bit of a perfect storm.” Areas such as Carnarvon had been hit particularly hard, off the back of losing banana crops during a heat wave, followed by a cyclone. Shipping challenges were also having an impact, he said. WA typically exported 600 tonnes of carrots for export each week, but unsent volumes were building up as shipping routes were disrupted and sales channels stalled. Mr Spackman said growers who relied on export could not easily pivot to the domestic market. He said the biggest challenge for WA growers was the lack of confidence to plant. “There’s going to be a food security issue,” he said. “They need to pick every day, then they need to prepare the ground, then plant every day, just so they’ve got that continual supply of vegetables coming into the market fresh. “But now they don’t have the confidence to plant because they don’t know if they will be able to fuel the water pumps to actually irrigate them. “Our biggest concern is that if the Government doesn’t prioritise agriculture and offer them relief in this fuel and shipping crisis, our industry will come to a grinding halt, then we’re going to be in all sorts of strife. “We’ve all got to eat.”