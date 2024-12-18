The Australian Trucking Association is calling for a review into the newly-released national code of practice for train visibility amid mounting demands for train lighting standards to be made legally binding. It comes after the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator released its Code of Practice – Train Visibility at Level Crossings on December 6. ONRSR chief executive Natalie Pelham said the code was the “latest tool” the national rail regulator can provide to improve level crossing safety across Australia. “As we have consistently maintained throughout its development, the code is not a silver bullet solution; unfortunately where level crossing safety is concerned, no such solution exists, Dr Pelham said. “But what we do have here is a well-considered and responsibly developed safety tool.” The code is not legally binding but does have ministerial approval, meaning it has legal standing and can by used by a court as evidence to determine whether a rail transport operator properly addressed safety risks. However, ATA chief executive Mathew Munro, who has previously called on the Government to legally mandate train lighting standards, said the code does not go far enough in reducing the risk of level crossing accidents. He said the ATA has written to Federal Transport and Infrastructure Minister Catherine King asking for a review into the code’s effectiveness after no more than three years of operation. In response, Ms King said the code is the “most immediate and meaningful action” that the minister could take to increase train visibility, but did not rule out the possibility of a review in later years. “Commonwealth, State and Territory infrastructure and transport ministers have considered the Code of Practice - Train Visibility at Level Crossings, and it has been made public,” she said. “The ministers will be closely monitoring the code’s effectiveness and have not discounted taking further action in the future if necessary.” Ms King did not respond to questions from Countryman about whether she would take action on calls to legislate train lighting standards. On October 28, families who have lost loved ones to rural rail crossing accidents launched the RailFail campaign, which is pushing for the Federal Government to legally mandate a minimum standard for train lighting. RailFail spokeswomen and Murchison pastoralist Lara Jensen, who lost her brother and two friends to a level crossing accident, said she and other families have gone through “all the avenues” to try and bring about change, but to no avail. “I feel like, as an aggrieved family member, we’ve tried all the normal channels to progress the issue,” she said. Independent researcher Brett Hughes, who is a supporter of the campaign, said the rail industry so far has “demonstrated a reluctance” to take on safety research and put it into practice.