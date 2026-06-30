Concerns are growing among Australia’s farming industry of an imbalanced market as a result of Federal government underwriting of fertiliser inputs to fix the resulting supply constraints from the outbreak of conflict in the Middle East. Speaking at the WAFarmers grains conference in Albany on Friday, Fertilizer Australia chief executive Stephen Annells said the establishment of the fertiliser supply working group by the Federal Government had brought about a “few inadvertent effects” for the domestic market. He said the group had been lobbying the Government to ensure a “level playing field” for all importers and retailers. “We’ve seen a bit of domestic demand contraction that’s either come from uncertainty about whether there’s going to be urea in Australia come top-dressing time, or price, or both,” Mr Annells said. “We have seen about 15 or 20 per cent contraction in demand, and that’s largely farmers moving away from high-urea dependent crops like wheat to mulch and barely — which doesn’t require as much nitrogen — and to legumes.” After the outbreak of conflict between the US and Israel, and Iran, the Australian Government announced its plan to underwrite the import of millions of tonnes of fertiliser. Through Export Finance Australia, the Federal Government partnered with suppliers CSBP, Incitec Pivot, and Summit to ensure urea orders were bound for Australian shores. The conflict has highlighted a concerning reliance on the international market for fertiliser input imports — an issue Mr Annells spoke on at the Victorian Farmers Federation conference a few days before the outbreak of the latest war in the Middle East. “I spoke at the Victorian Farmers Federation conference two or three days before the 28th of February and actually predicted this very thing . . . it’s important we are keeping ahead of the game by understanding what’s happening in other jurisdictions,” he said. “At that point in time 92 per cent of our fertiliser came in by imports and our domestic production was below 10 per cent . . . it’s a little bit of a misleading figure because we bring in raw products from overseas and process them within Australia. “We were very exposed by the importing and, even worse, we had a high reliance on the Persian Gulf.” Mr Annells said the industry was a “bit underprepared” for the possibility of the current crisis now faced by the sector, amplified by a decline in domestic manufacturing over the last 20 years. “We were aware of the current crisis that we are facing at the moment and we perhaps were a bit underprepared as an industry, but we were certainly aware of the risk,” he said. When asked by a member of the audience about the exclusion of smaller players from the working group, Mr Annells said he had shared his concerns with the Government, seeking clarity and transparency about how the scheme would work through EFA. “The first two were chosen because they’re the two biggest companies — one on the east coast, one on the west coast,” he said. “I don’t know that they would have gone too much further without Fertiliser Australia’s lobbying . . . we’ve been very concerned about it too.” Mr Annells said the underwriting process provided a protection against any global market shortfall. “If the prices do drop — the world crop prices have been dropping — so it’s a protection against that ball. “From what I understand, despite sitting in on these things, there’s very little information that gets provided to everyone except for the people that got in on the arrangement.” Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the Government had taken measures to ensure farmers were able to access the inputs they needed despite the geopolitical conflict affecting supply and sending prices soaring. She said the Federal Government would continue to monitor fertiliser supply, but would not confirm if the agreement through EFA had an expiry date. “We have done this, obviously, working with industry and at industry’s request to make sure that we have the urea in Australia that our farmers need,” Ms Collins said.