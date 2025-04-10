WA farmers are making their stamp on State Parliament, with seven of the Liberal and Nationals’ new shadow ministry hailing from properties in the Wheatbelt, Mid West and South West. Newly-minted Opposition Leader Basil Zempilas unveiled his shadow cabinet last week, posing for photographs with WA Nationals leader Shane Love as the parties pledged to work in alliance. Mr Zempilas, a well-known media personality, replaced Libby Mettam as head of the WA Liberals after the party’s third successive defeat at the recent poll. “From the city to the regions, WA deserves a strong Opposition that is disciplined and rigorous and will demand integrity and transparency from the Government,” he said. The shadow cabinet posts are split between the Liberals and Nationals, with Ms Mettam appointed Deputy Opposition Leader and taking on the health and defence portfolios. Mr Love said the parties would bring a united front to the new Parliament, saying the “determined Opposition” would be “focused on achieving better outcomes” for WA. Three farmers and first-term MPs — Manjimup’s Bevan Eatts, Mullewa’s Julie Freeman and Yuna’s Kirrilee Warr — have taken up shadow ministerial posts. Mr Eatts took on forestry and aged care, while Ms Freeman picked up road safety and creative industries and will assist the shadow minister for regional development. Ms Warr has picked up local government and fisheries, after many voters in her electorate turned on Labor due to its changes to recreational fishing in WA. Bruce Rock-raised Central Wheatbelt MP Lachlan Hunter was named shadow agriculture minister, and also picked up racing and gaming, while former Shire of Northampton president Rob Horstman — who lives on a farm at Northampton — took emergency services and volunteering. Roe MP Peter Rundle, a Katanning farmer and the WA Nationals’ deputy leader, is now the shadow minister for water as well as sport and recreation. Mr Rundle was the only politician who arguably beat the Premier, winning 75.2 per cent of the two-party preferred vote in his seat of Roe compared to Roger Cook’s 75.1 per cent. He put the result down to a tidal wave of anger over the Albanese Government’s ban on live sheep exports and the Labor’s South Coast marine park that sparked protests in Esperance. Wickepin farmer Steve Martin, the former WA Liberals vice-president and former shadow treasurer, lost housing and forestry but picked up transport, ports and communities. Liberal MLC Steve Thomas, who is not a farmer but lives on acreage at Donnybrook, was allocated energy and industrial relations. While the two conservative parties have formed an alliance, it is not a formal coalition with the parties at times having a rocky relationship due to different ideologies and positions. That relationship was tested when the Nationals became the official Opposition after Labor’s 2021 landslide win that left the Liberals with two seats and the Nationals with four. But the Liberals reclaimed the Opposition title after the March 8 election, when Labor won 46 seats to the Liberals’ seven and the Nationals’ six. Mr Love picked up regional development, mines and petroleum and electoral affairs, while Mr Zempilas took State development, trade and investment, and multicultural interests portfolios.