Further fertiliser supplies are continuing to be chased by the Federal Government for Australia’s growers during the critical seeding window as the conflict in the Middle East fluctuates and casts doubt over future supply security. In a statement the Federal Government announced it was working with CSBP and Incitec Pivot to secure and deliver fertiliser for farmers across the country, packaging price risk support to protect against “extreme price volatility”. It will also ensure fertiliser supplies arrive in Australia in a timely fashion for the current and future growing seasons. The Government also announced the securing of a further 200 million litres of diesel through a partnership with BP Australia and Viva Energy. Anthony Albanese said the Government was working to shield the country from the “worst of the impacts” as the conflict between the United States and Iran dragged on. “We want to keep our people, our economy and our nation moving, which is why we’re working with industry to quickly secure additional shipments of fuel and fertiliser,” the Prime Minister said. Day earlier the Federal Government secured 250,000 tonnes of agricultural-grade urea from Indonesia in a deal between Incitec Pivot and PT Pupuk Indonesia, facilitating about 20 per cent of remaining fertiliser needed for the current season. CSBP provides about 40 per cent of WA’s fertiliser market and earlier this month offered growers alternative fertiliser blends after controversially declaring force majeure on UAN contracts in late March. A CSBP spokesman said the fertiliser supplier welcomed the support from the Federal Government, through Export Finance Australia, to maintain supply for farmers during the critical seeding window. EFA will work alongside industry to broaden the scheme to support WA’s growers. “EFA and CSP Fertilisers have agreed, in principle, a framework and commercials terms through which fertiliser price-risk exposure is managed,” the spokesman said. “By managing price-risk exposure, we can move more quickly and confidently to secure and deliver essential fertiliser into Western Australia, supporting growers through seeding and the remainder of the agricultural season. “This approach reflects our long-term commitment to supporting Western Australian agriculture and maintaining the trusted relationships with its growers that underpin the sector.” Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins said the efforts would continue to secure supplies and manage the impacts from the conflict. “We understand how critical fertiliser is for Australian farmers, for our food production system and the food security of our region — that’s why I have been working with industry to support getting fertiliser to Australian farmers,” she said. “The is a significant outcome for our farmers and will support industry to secure and deliver the fertiliser we need sooner.” National Farmers Federation president Hamish McIntyre said the securing of 250,000 tonnes of urea provided “much-needed certainty” but that supply access during the growing window remained a large concern for many farmers. “There is still more work to do,” he said. “This only fills part of the gap, and farmers are still facing tight supply and high costs.”