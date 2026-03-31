The Federal Government has rolled out almost $11.5 million in further funding to support the “orderly” phase-out of the live sheep export industry ahead of the looming 2028 deadline. Recipients of the $30 million Farm Business Transition program were announced on March 20, with 180 successful applicants sharing $10.8 million of funds allocated in the round — 79 of the recipients received the highest amount of $82,500. Announced that same day were the 20 successful applicants, each sharing $40,000, of the $1.5m Livestock Transport Industry Transition Program. The announcement of the further funding comes more than a month after the release of the list of recipients for the first round of the Supply Chain Capacity Program — part of the Federal Government’s nearly $140 million Sheep Industry Transition Program to assist in business adjustment to the phase-out of the live sheep by sea export trade scheduled for May 2028. That same day the closure of Beaufort River Meats’ processing plant in the Great Southern — a successful recipient of the grant to the tune of $3.33m — rocked the industry and raised questions around the timeliness of the distribution of grants. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins reiterated the Government’s commitment to the “orderly transition” of the phase-out of the live sheep export trade. She said the announced grant funds support the phase-out by providing businesses to invest and diversify operations. “Further grant rounds will open later this year which will provide business with more opportunities to invest,” she said. “Our sheep is a proud and important part of our agricultural sector, which is why we continue to support it as we transition away from live sheep exports by sea.” Applicants to the Farm Business Transition program were able to apply for up to $75,000 for the support of business plan development and adoption of alternative farming systems or diversified operations. Transition advocate Dr Chris Rodwell told the WAFarmers Annual General Meeting in Perth the $40m Supply Chain Capacity Grant was always designed to be a “meaty”, capital expenditure grant that was put in place for fear the processing sector would collapse. “The Supply Chain Grant was well over-subscribed because a lot of people applied for that rather than apply for the Farm Business Transition plan — that has been undersubscribed,” he said. Dr Rodwell said he had seen a strong sense of confidence and resilience in WA’s sheep producers, with many determined to soldier on even if they disagreed with the policy. “A lot of people were saying; ‘well actually, it’s nice now that we’ve hung in’,” he said. “I certainly found that West Australians — they’ve been pragmatic and rolled their sleeves up right over, they’re still in the game. We want to make sure that this works for us, and particularly works for the next generation as well.” Applications for the second round of grant opportunities are expected to open later this year.