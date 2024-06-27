Curtin Independent Kate Chaney supported Labor’s Ending Live Sheep Exports By Sea Bill just days before it went to the vote in the Lower House — but changed her mind after listening to community members’ stories. If legislated, the Bill will ban all live sheep exports by sea from Australia by mid-2028. On Monday, Ms Chaney gave a speech in Parliament in support of the Bill, which has been “closely watched, discussed and debated” in her electorate. “I’ve been inundated with emails and calls from farmers, current and retired, and those involved in the live sheep export industry who don’t want the market to end, as well as inundated with emails and calls from constituents who want to see the market end as soon as possible,” she said on Monday. Ms Chaney said she organised a roundtable in 2023 to hear from all sides of the debate. After hearing from the RSPCA, academics, vets and the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council, she concluded the topic was complicated, but ultimately decided live sheep exports should end. However, in the span of two days, she backflipped on that choice and ended up voting against the Bill as a member of the Lower House. In a video statement uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, Ms Chaney explained her change of heart. “In the last few days, I’ve heard so many stories from constituents and other Western Australians about the very real impacts on them, on their livelihoods, their mental health, their families and their communities,” she said. “It’s hard to change your mind, but as a community independent, I committed to listening to my community, and that’s what I’ve done. “Because I’m not a member of a political party, I can change my mind based on the evidence. “I’ve agonised over this, as I think every parliamentarian should over every vote.” ALEC chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton, a fierce advocate for the trade, applauded Ms Chaney’s decision. “Ms Chaney showed us that members of Parliament can change their minds when shown the evidence on an issue,” he said. “That is what we’ve consistently asked them to do: look at the overwhelming evidence of reform in the industry and base your decisions on how it looks today.” While Ms Chaney supported keeping live exports, she said there should be “strong oversight and better measures of sheep welfare than just mortality (rates)“. “It’s worth noting that without a ban, there’d also be no transition support,” she said. “If a ban goes ahead, I hope the Government will consider the submission I’ve made on behalf of constituents about what the transition package needs to cover.” The Bill passed the Lower House 89 votes to 54 on Wednesday, setting the stage for a Senate showdown. Mr Harvey-Sutton called on senators to make the “right decision”. “We implore senators to look at the evidence and science around the trade,” he said. “It has reformed, sheep are arriving at their destination well, and we are setting world-leading animal welfare standards across the globe. “We ask that senators make the right decision for Western Australians and Australia’s sheep industry, and vote to save the trade.”