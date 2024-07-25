New figures have revealed Federal Labor’s overhauled biosecurity funding model raised an extra $47.1m in the past year, but farmers are still questioning if a controversial biosecurity levy — which stalled in the Senate more then 10 weeks ago — will be scrapped. On July 16, the Albanese Government announced it had delivered more funds to the nation’s biosecurity system thanks to a revised fees and charges regime, which made changes to how much importers and other risk creators were charged for biosecurity measures. Agriculture Minister Murray Watt praised the new regime, which was introduced in July 2023 as “a long-term, effective funding model” for Australia’s biosecurity. “Total cost recovery revenue from importers in the first 12 months to July 2024 was $360.1 million, adding an extra $47.1 million into the biosecurity system over the last financial year,” he said. National Farmers Federation president David Jochinke said the farming body had long called for sustainable funding to protect Australia from pest and diseases. “Keeping fees in step with the actual costs of delivering biosecurity activities is sensible – far more sensible than the biosecurity tax lobbed at agriculture as part of the same funding reform,” he said. “The levy was a frustrating distraction for industry and politicians alike. “While we’re still waiting to see whether the Government will withdraw the failed levy legislation, it’s great to see us all return the focus to ensuring a strong biosecurity system for the benefit of all Australians.” Mr Watt was forced to shelve the controversial Biosecurity Protection Levy when Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson announced his party would vote against the Bill. The Bills relating to the biosecurity levy are yet to be withdrawn from the Senate notice papers, 10 weeks after the Bill stalled. If passed, the legislation would have charged all primary producers in agriculture, fisheries and forestry from July 1, raising more than $50m annually on top of about $500m they already pay in levies Grain Producers Australia chair Barry Large said the group remained in “strong opposition” to the proposed legislation and said introducing more costs to primary producers was “not the answer”. “Addressing issues that act as a cost-recovery is a start and it remains the view of GPA that measures such as a levy on incoming shipping containers, a measure that has been avoided by the Federal Government, need to be considered as a matter of priority,” Mr Large said. In a statement to the Countryman, Mr Watt said “the Albanese Government will continue to consult with the sector to find a solution”. “Biosecurity is a shared responsibility, which is why our Government has injected an extra $1 billion in funding from taxpayers, importers, travellers and other risk creators to fill this gap,” he said. “In my view, it is fair to ask farmers to make a tiny contribution towards the cost of delivering the biosecurity protections that underpin their livelihoods. “A very small contribution from farmers would not break the bank, but a massive biosecurity outbreak would.”