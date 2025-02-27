The WA Liberals and WA Nationals have pledged a stable and sustainable future for the essential orange school bus network that so many regional families rely on. The Nationals have also committed to boosting the Boarding Away from Home Allowance, providing much needed financial relief to remote and rural families. Deputy Leader of the Nationals WA and shadow education minister Peter Rundle said the payment would increase to $2,700 per student per year as well as a $500 travel allowance for each student. This $2.4 million boost to the Boarding Away from Home Allowance will provide cost-of-living relief for about 1300 regional students and their families. “The cost of boarding rises every year in WA, yet government support has failed to keep pace,” Mr Rundle said. “The Nationals WA are committed to reviewing BAHA annually in a responsible and structured way to ensure regional families receive the support they need and deserve.” Alongside Mr Rundle, Deputy Liberal Leader Steve Martin MLA and representatives from BusWA have committed to converting all existing school bus contracts to evergreen contracts. Mr Rundle criticised the current contracting system introduced by WA Labor, which has favoured short-term contracts resulting in lower wages, cheaper buses, and contracts awarded to large companies. “Evergreen contracts, which cover 80 per cent of current services, are the backbone of our school bus network,” he said. “They encourage long-term investment, allowing operators to hire quality drivers and maintain high standards.” Mr Martin highlighted the importance of reinstating contract relocations—a policy that allows operators to retain their contracts if student numbers decline. “The Cook Labor Government’s decision doesn’t save taxpayers money, and it destroys regional businesses in the process,” Mr Martin said. The Liberals and Nationals also emphasised the disparity between regional and metropolitan public transport. The new policy promises to enable students within a 2.5km radius to be eligible for bus services, where previously they were told to make other arrangements. “While billions are invested in Perth’s train lines and students in the metro area can catch free public transport—even if they live just one stop away—regional students don’t receive the same support,” Mr Rundle said. “All students deserve reliable, cost-free transport to and from school.” BusWA General Manager John Ditchburn stated the proposal would provide much-needed certainty for regional and rural school bus operators and families alike. “It ensures that regional school buses are recognised as an essential public service, just as they are in the metropolitan region,” he said. “The Nationals WA will continue to stand with regional families, listen to their concerns, and fight to fair access to education,” Mr Rundle said.