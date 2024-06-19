Anthony Albanese has been accused of showing a “galling lack of empathy” for WA farmers after cracking “jokes” at sheep producers’ expense while being grilled about his Government’s proposed live export ban. The Prime Minister made the comments during a 6PR radio interview on Tuesday, when asked if he had miscalculated the backlash against the divisive policy. It comes after thousands of farmers staged a protest at Northam last Friday as part of the grassroots “Keep the Sheep” campaign, with a petition attracting more than 57,000 signatures in less than a month. “No. It’s interesting, the term that you use, ‘keep the sheep’ in favour of actually not keeping the sheep, but those sheep leaving Australia’s shores,” Mr Albanese replied. “It’s live export. It’s not ‘keep the sheep’.” National peak body the Australian Livestock Exporters’ Council has fired back, calling the “tricky play on words” proof of the Albanese Government’s “disdain for agriculture”. ALEC chief executive Mark Harvey-Sutton said the Prime Minister had “failed to read the room” amid an outpouring of public support for the campaign. “Anthony Albanese has continued his Government’s detachment and displayed a galling lack of empathy for the Western Australian agriculture industry,” Mr Harvey-Sutton said. “It’s bad enough that the farmers, truckies and communities in WA have to put up with the current sham of an inquiry being conducted by the Labor-dominated House of Representatives committee. “On top of this, they now have to listen to the PM poking fun at them, continuing to parrot activist talking points and repeatedly insinuate that the Government’s ‘transition package’ is generous.” Legislation to end the trade, along with a $107 million package to help the sheep industry transition to more onshore meat processing, was introduced in the Lower House this month and is currently the subject of a parliamentary enquiry. Friday’s protest — the second mass rally against the ban in as many weeks — coincided with a public hearing of the inquiry at Muresk Institute in WA’s Wheatbelt, after another hearing in Canberra last Wednesday. During the interview on Tuesday, Mr Albanese was elusive when asked whether he thought the policy would harm his re-election chances next year. “If you look at the support that we’re giving, $107m on the table to assist producers, processers and the whole supply chain with this transition, for an industry that is worth less than the transition money that we have on the table, then I think that overwhelmingly, Australians want this industry to end,” he said. “And that’s why the campaign isn’t saying, ‘keep live sheep export,’ it’s saying, ‘keep the sheep’. How are the sheep being kept? “They’re being put onto these vessels for weeks in conditions which have seen real concern about animal welfare and real loss of the jobs that can be created if we value add, as overwhelmingly our sheep exports, our lamb and our mutton… isn’t in the form of live sheep.” Mr Albanese referred to an incident this year, where 17,000 Australian sheep and cattle spent weeks stranded on a livestock carrier off Fremantle, as an example of an animal welfare “issue”. The MV Bahijah departed Fremantle on January 5 bound for Israel, but was ordered by the Federal Agriculture Department to abandon its voyage on January 19 amid concerns about Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea. Israel-based exporter Bassem Dabbah submitted an application on January 26 to re-export the consignment via the Cape of Good Hope — a trip of about 33 days. The animals spent another 10 days on-board the ship before the Department eventually rejected the application, and were not unloaded until mid-February.