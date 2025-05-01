West Australian farmers say a leaked draft of how the Federal Government may spend $45.5 million to help the sheep industry survive without live exports has failed them. The document from the Federal Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, which was marked confidential, fell into the unsuspecting hands of industry stakeholders on Wednesday, April 30. It has fuelled concerns the Federal Labor Government does not understand the true damage caused by its plan to ban live sheep exports by May 1, 2028. Farmers say the ban will obliterate an entire alternate market for sheep farmers, and has already created significant doubt about the future viability of the industry. The document’s accidental release comes after Countryman last month revealed the first $40m of the $139m transition fund had been earmarked for processors and feedlotters, sparking concerns farmers would be the last to receive financial assistance. WAFarmers president Steve McGuire told media on Wednesday the document’s contents and Department’s plans failed to minimise the risk to farmers brought about by the ban. “They really haven’t come out with a way for us to reduce in the farming operation of sheep, which is the important role that live export filled,” he said. According to the document, $45.5 million funding grants will be distributed to producers, truck drivers, shearers and shearing contractors ahead of the phase out of the live sheep trade by sea by May 1, 2028. It also revealed producers would be able to apply for $150,000 grants, matched-dollar-for-dollar, and shearers, shearing contractors and trucking companies can apply for $30,000 grants. Producers can also apply for $40,000 grants on the condition they have sold 1000 or more sheep to the live sheep export trade per year, during the past three years. A line in the document notes the $15m to be spent developing satellite feedlots and confinement feeding may have “insufficient funds to make a strategic difference”. While another $5m has been allocated to create a new long-term strategy to build confidence and shape a direction for the sheep meat and wool industries which “identifies a range of potentially expensive priorities, beyond the scope of the $5m allocated”. In February, DAFF held 16 co-design workshops with industry and community across WA, where it asked for ideas on how to create confidence and profitability in the sheep industry without live export. A spokesman for the Federal Department of Agriculture told media it was aware of the distribution of the confidential document, noting it was an early draft and had not yet been presented to farmers. Industry funding programs are expected to open in July.