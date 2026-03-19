The State Government has left northern WA pastoralists in the cold after excluding their peak advocacy body from a fuel supply working group, with confidence in the supply chain rapidly plummeting. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Kimberley Pilbara Cattlemen’s Association said it was disappointed by their exclusion from the fuel industry operations group and feared northern pastoralists would be overlooked in favour of southern and metropolitan priorities. Fuel prices have skyrocketed in the nearly three weeks since war in the Middle East broke out, with tensions leaving the key transit route through the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, and farmers and pastoralists facing increasing costs on almost every front. The State Government has made assurances that WA has enough fuel supplies but that panic buying in remote areas is creating shortages. KPCA chief executive Bron Christensen said a significant number of northern pastoralists had made contact with the organisation reporting deliveries of diesel well below the ordered amount at often skyrocketing prices. “Many of our Pilbara members are now entering their third consecutive year of minimal rainfall and are managing extensive animal welfare requirements, including fodder production, hay distribution and water delivery,” she said. “Diesel is critical to these operations — from pumping water for livestock to transporting fodder and irrigating crops. Without reliable supply, these essential activities are placed at risk.” WA Premier Roger Cook last week unveiled a seven-point plan after a roundtable on fuel supplies, aimed at ensuring regional towns and anxious farmers were receiving their fair share of petrol and diesel. Mr Cook announced on Thursday that former flood recovery co-ordinator and Wheatbelt Development Commission chief executive Rob Cossart would take on the role of fuel security State controller. Mr Cossart will manage WA’s fuel supplies and will work alongside the State management team which has yet to be formed. Ms Christensen slammed government communication around current and future fuel supplies — and the potential impacts of a limited fuel supply — as “inadequate”. She said the lack of risk-mitigation strategies to secure fuel placed WA’s food production and animal welfare in pastoral areas at risk. Many pastoral properties in WA’s northern regions rely on diesel generators to power homesteads and staff accommodation. Pastoralists have begun rationing fuel despite planning for extended periods of dry conditions. “The current pricing and supply constraints are making livestock transport and basic food production increasingly unviable,” Ms Christensen said. “There is very little confidence across the pastoral industry and supply chain in assurances that there is no fuel crisis, particularly when businesses are receiving less than half of their required fuel allocations.” State Energy Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the FIO group had made “significant progress” in the delivery of the seven-point plan. She said the group had established a triage process for prioritising key pressure points across WA’s regions. “Establishing a fuel security State controller and State management team will strengthen this response and ensure we are prepared for current and potential challenges.” Mr Cook was contacted for comment.