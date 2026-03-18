Farming politicians haven’t been exempt from the woes caused by the fuel crisis, with Mullewa grower and MLC Julie Freeman choking back tears after admitting her own farm has had to stop operations. At a press conference on the steps of WA Parliament on Tuesday, Ms Freeman and fellow Nationals member for Geraldton Kirrilee Warr told media that they were no strangers to the fuel supply crisis which had forced both of them to stop their own farming operations. Fuel prices — particularly diesel — have skyrocketed since the outbreak of conflict between the US and Israel, and Iran more than two weeks ago. The tensions have left the Strait of Hormuz, a key transit route for oil, effectively closed and creating a pain point for WA farmers. Becoming visibly emotional, Ms Freeman said the first delivery of fuel to her farm was 15,000 litres short — receiving only 5000 litres when the order had been placed for 20,000 litres. “That’s not going to be enough . . . we also know of a farmer who’s not far from us, they’ve got zero,” she said. A crop farmer, Ms Freeman said she often receives a couple of deliveries during seeding season, but was now needing to make decisions on whether to crop certain paddocks this year while leaving others bare. Deep ripping has stopped on her farm amid the conflict and there was uncertainty over whether more fuel supplies could be secured before, during and after seeding. “We, as farmers, were so proud of our record crop last year, but already decisions are being made that are going to curtail that record crop,” Ms Freeman said. “We’re not going to be able to match it again unless this fuel crisis is sorted really quickly.” WA reached a record-breaking crop for the 2025-26 harvest, totalling a colossal 27.3 million tonnes and breaking the State’s previous 2022 record of 26Mt. The State’s rapidly approaching seeding season is expected to begin in April — typically running into June and July. Ms Warr, a Nolba mixed cropping farmer, has also had to consider her family farm’s future amid the supply crisis, stopping tractors and considering whether to continue with their deep ripping program. “At this time of year, we are preparing to plant the crop — and that includes ordering thousands of litres of diesel, because that is what gets the crop in the ground,” she said. “A crop has to be planted at a certain time of the year . . . timing is absolutely everything. If you do not get that right, you simply do not have the production, and the level of production, going forward into the season for harvest.” Fuel giants were hauled in by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission on Tuesday, issued a please explain over skyrocketing diesel and petrol prices. WA Premier Roger Cook revealed on Wednesday the State has enough fuel supplies until May, admitting to uncertainty beyond then but ruling out any immediate rationing. Mr Cook ruled out any immediate rationing on the basis that the data available to the Government suggested a “appropriate and ample” supply. The Government said it was prioritising fuel supplies and working with the agriculture industry to identify affected regional communities. Ms Freeman said regional West Australian’s are on a “knife’s edge” as they experience supply crises and await future impacts beyond farming operations. “We know that local fuel stations are running out of fuel, and when you live hundreds of kilometres away from your nearest regional centre, that has a real impact on your quality of life, your access to services,” she said. “This is important, and I think it’s actually really quite heartbreaking that we are such successful farmers in West Australia, and we’ve been put under enormous pressure through no fault of our own.” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese convened a national roundtable on Thursday to discuss regional Australia’s fuel supply and availability.