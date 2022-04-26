Members of Parliament have had their attempts to meet with Mid West emergency services volunteers thwarted in what Nationals WA Leader Mia Davies says is a political tactic aimed at denying the Opposition access to constituents.

But Emergency Services Minister Stephen Dawson has hit back at the claims, saying it is the Opposition who is guilty of politicising briefings with community volunteers.

Prior to Mr Dawson being appointed minister, Nationals WA MPs met with cyclone Seroja recovery officers and members of the Kalbarri State Emergency Service, Marine Rescue Service and the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Service in November to discuss the rebuild process.

But since then, just one request for a meeting has been approved, with requests to meet with Northampton’s Seroja community recovery officer, Geraldton Fire and Rescue Service, and the Dongara Volunteer Marine Rescue Service all denied.

According to Nationals WA, one of the meetings scheduled for March this year was not approved due to COVID considerations and another was denied as DFES was involved in “a number of critical matters” at the time.

But no reason was given for preventing access to volunteers in at least three meeting requests.

Requests for Zoom meetings with volunteers were also denied, with Ms Davies claiming the rejections were “overtly political”.

“It’s an unusual circumstance where you have the minister refusing to allow volunteers, who are doing important work in their community, to meet with members of Parliament and the Opposition. It is not open and transparent in any way,” she said.

“Unfortunately, the minister has taken the view that we aren’t to be meeting with those volunteers. That is his prerogative but we just want the volunteers to know we are seeking permission and being denied by this Government, and I don’t think that’s acceptable.”

Mr Dawson did not confirm why the Opposition had not been permitted to meet with Mid West emergency service volunteers during their recent visits, but he said the State Government “often” facilitated Opposition meetings with DFES personnel.

“Recent examples include a briefing for the Opposition from the deputy commissioner on the South West fires, and also an organised a visit to the incident control centre in the Wheatbelt during a period of unprecedented number of active Level 3 emergency events,” he said.

“The Opposition was offered a detailed briefing from the State Recovery Controller in response to their request.”

Mr Dawson said the meeting requests required “effort and resources” and claimed the Opposition has “consistently tried to politicise these events”.

“Our incredible volunteers play a vital role in helping to keep their local communities safe — they’re to be celebrated, not politicised,” he said.