A petition to halt the culling of feral deer has landed in the State Government’s lap over the drop and rot policy and excessive hourly costs billed to taxpayers. Tabled by Liberal MLC Phil Twiss on Tuesday, the petition said the culling, and its repeated gunfire, was infringing on residents’ quiet enjoyment of their properties. Criticism in the petition, containing 170 signatures, echoed concerns raised by the Australian Invasive Species Council last year after the program successfully culled 500 feral deer in areas around Harvey and Esperance. The program is set to resume operations in the two regions this month. It ran culling operations in the two areas last year after a two year survey identified more than 1500 feral deer near Muchea, Harvey, and Esperance. The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development declined to comment if it was concerned about the petition’s presentation to Parliament, instead stating operations were carried out on properties with consent and in a manner to minimise disturbances to locals and stock. DPIRD vertebrate pest program manager Tim Thompson said the culls were carried out to control the increasing feral deer population in the areas, and had received significant support from the local communities. “Feral deer populations have the potential to grow quickly and are an emerging pest threat in WA, impacting agricultural production and the environment,” he said. “Controlling populations while they are relatively small and localised provides the best return on investment and benefits for the community.” The petition also said the “drop and rot” policy, where carcases were left in the bush, were attracting other invasive species, such as foxes and pigs. Mr Thompson said the culling operations were carried out by experienced and nationally accredited operators in line with national operating standards and codes of practice to achieve “effective control” while maintaining a high level of animal welfare standards. “Through these operations, DPIRD is also developing tools and management strategies to help land managers control deer populations more effectively long-term,” he said. A declared pest, feral deer damage the environment and the agricultural industry by grazing on native plants, competing with native animals for food and habitat resources, affecting water quality and soil properties, and damaging pasture, commercial crops and orchards. They additionally act as carriers for pathogens and diseases, and can transmit exotic livestock diseases to sheep, goats, and cattle. Landholders who see feral deer on their property can report sightings using the FeralScan App or online at feralscan.org.au