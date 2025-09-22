An administrative stuff-up has led to WA Police Minister Reece Whitby being listed to speak at an inquiry into Labor’s gun laws before being removed from the line-up the day before he was due to present. Mr Whitby was listed on the WA Parliament website for more than two weeks as the final witness to face a Legislative Committee committee hearing probing the new Firearms Act 2024, which said he would speak at 1pm on September 22. But he was inadvertently removed from the website on September 21, with it understood the committee had invited him to appear but the “correct process to invite a member of the Legislative Assembly was not followed”. Mr Whitby’s office declined to comment further, with a spokesman directing further questions to WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch — who appeared before the hearings in the morning in September 22. “As the agency head tasked with implementing the Government’s firearms reforms and consider any recommendations from the inquiry, Commissioner of Police Col Blanch is best placed to respond to the Committee’s questions,” the spokesman said. Pastoralists and Graziers Association of WA president Tony Seabrook slammed the Police Minister’s decision not to appear before the committee, saying it was indicative of the Cook Government’s reluctance to hold the inquiry. “It’s very, very, very disappointing — we only got the inquiry by the skin of our teeth,” he said. “There was no appetite for it from the State Government, which is reprehensible, because what unfolded during that inquiry was so many things that are wrong with the legislation and that they thought they could just bash it through without consulting with anybody. “It’s really improper.” Also listed to appear alongside Mr Blanch for the WA Police-focused hearings on September 22 was Commander Laurence Panaia, and Acting Inspector Paul McCourt. Labor’s controversial firearms reforms — that have been labelled the strictest in the country — came into effect on March 31 after they were cemented into law in June last year, stirring up concerns amongst WA’s farming community. The reforms, which restrict the number of firearms licensees can own among a raft of other measures, have drawn the ire of many firearms users who argue that they are too strict on law-abiding shooters including farmers, feral pest hunters and others. The bipartisan inquiry into the Act launched in May and began its first round of hearings on September 10 with over 20 stakeholder groups sharing their thoughts on the legislation across four days. The Legislative Committee hearings have been closed to the public, and come after 38 of the 2670 submissions detailing stakeholders’ thoughts on the laws were released on the WA Parliament website earlier this month.