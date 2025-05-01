WA’s sheep industry is bracing for the result of the Federal election, with Labor ahead in the polls and Anthony Albanese’s plan to ban live sheep exports looking more likely than ever to become a reality. With the election on this weekend, one issue is front of mind for rural communities in WA — the Federal Labor Government’s plan to ban live sheep exports by May 1, 2028. But farmers and industry representatives Countryman spoke to this week said they had not given up hope there would be a shock Coalition win as they continued to advocate the Keep the Sheep campaign message across the country. After delivering a majority government to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in 2022, WA is expected to play a similar decisive role on Saturday — with a sharp swing against Labor at last month’s State election based broadly on regional backlash. Regional voters took their anger out on WA Labor at the polls in March, driven by regional issues and perceived failure to stand up for live sheep exports. Many have since turned their attention and resources to critical electorates in Perth ahead of the May 3 Federal election. Keep the Sheep campaigners have mobilised against Federal Labor MPs in recent weeks, targeting marginal seats like Tangney, Hasluck, Swan, Pearce and Cowan with messaging about the importance of live sheep exports to farmers and regional communities. WAFarmers president and Kojonup farmer Steve McGuire said this was the most nervous many farmers had felt about a Federal election result, with Mr Albanese planning to ban live sheep exports. He said farmers had been left feeling “apprehensive” as they faced the potential for what he said was the most “anti-farmer government in the last 50 years” to return for a second term. “The Albanese Government is controlled by activists, not science and facts,” Mr McGuire said. “The real disappointing thing is not that they don’t understand, it’s that they don’t want to. Mr McGuire — who runs 6000 sheep — said the ban on live sheep exports was the most pressing concern for WA farmers, however, many also held concerns about Labor’s planned tax on unrealised gains. The controversial policy would lead to more than 500,000 superannuation accounts being hit with up to 30 per cent tax on the growth in value of assets, with farmers and small businesses set to be hit hard. “It would be a dangerous step for Government to take — it would be really bad,” he said. Another issue playing on farmers’ minds ahead of the weekend is the likelihood for a Labor win with a minority government — mothballing Labor’s majority secured in 2022 and forcing it into power-sharing negotiations with minor parties. If Labor falls short of the 76 seats needed to govern in majority, it would need to look to the crossbench to form government. And while the Prime Minister has ruled out negotiating with the Greens to secure a minority government, his pathways would be limited, based on the potential make-up of the House of Representatives and Senate. It’s something fourth-generation farmer Sam West has in the back of his mind as he pushes on with seeding at Wagin, 230km south-east of Perth. “If we end up with a Labor minority, it could be even more detrimental for the ag industry,” Mr West said. “Labor tends to hold ag at the back of their minds — they’re generally apathetic — but the minor parties tend to hold very anti-ag perspectives.” Mr West, who runs 1800 ewes and sells sheep into the live export trade, said while he was feeling nervous, he and other farmers had adopted a “what will be, will be” mentality as a way of self-preservation. A handful of farmers Countryman spoke to shared Mr West’s sentimentality, with one saying a majority Labor win would be the ‘lesser of two evils’, noting a minority Labor win could leave room for a greater anti-agriculture voice in government. A minority Labor win would be similar to the election results of the Western Australian Upper House, where Labor was reduced to 16 seats, meaning it will need the support of up to four crossbenchers to pass laws, unless the Opposition supports Bills. Federal Labor went to the 2022 election with a mandate to ban live sheep exports, a move Keep the Sheep campaigners say is based on politics and not facts. The policy passed through both houses of Parliament last year, enshrining the May 1, 2028 end date under an Albanese Government. Farmers and agriculture industry representatives argue the move would decimate regional communities, with impacts felt along the supply chain — from shearers, stockies, truck drivers and local schools. But even if the Coalition forms government, there is no guarantee its MPs would be able to get changes to the legislation to end the trade through both houses of Parliament, with minor parties, teals and Greens to contend with. WA Shearing Industry Association of WA president Darren Spencer said there was a “fair bit of anticipation” in the lead-up to Saturday but said sheep farmers would not give up hope. He said industry was still actively advocating under the Keep the Sheep banner and would continue to do so until booths closed on election day. Keep the Sheep members this week put the call out for volunteers to help man booths at the weekend. At Boyup Brook, sheep farmer Ben Creek was still holding out hope for a conservative win as he pushed on with seeding canola this week. The second-generation farmer runs 6000 ewes with his wife Esther. “I’ve never been more nervous for a Federal election,” Mr Creek said. “Industry have tried hard to sway the vote in our favour — there’s nothing more we can do. “I’m trying to remain positive . . . no matter the outcome, Aussie farmers will rise to the occasion.”