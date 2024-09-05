Mobile coverage will be improved along two stretches of highway in WA’s Wheatbelt, Goldfields and Great Southern regions after State and Federal Labor pledged $16 million in joint funding. The upgrades — on Albany Highway between Bedfordale and Albany Airport, and Great Eastern Highway between Bullabulling and Meckering — were announced during Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s WA Cabinet roadshow this week. The Cook and Albanese Governments will each contribute $8m. It is part of a pilot program — funded under the Albanese Government’s $50m Regional Roads Australia Mobile Program — to deliver “new or innovative” connectivity solutions in regional and remote areas. Outcomes from the RRAMP would inform the design of a national program to be announced next year, Federal Communications Minister Michelle Rowland said. “This important pilot program is just another way we’re delivering significant connectivity and safety improvements for communities across both WA and nationally as the remainder of the program is rolled out,” Ms Rowland said. “The RRAMP pilot programs are being delivered under the Australian Government’s $1.1 billion Better Connectivity Plan for Regional and Rural Australia.” WA Regional Development Minister Don Punch said the “significant infrastructure upgrades” would make a “meaningful difference” to communities and businesses. “It will deliver improved connectivity and access to fast, reliable mobile services,” he said. Federal Emergency Management Minister Jenny McAllister said the upgrades would also improve safety during disasters and emergencies. “This pilot program will deliver connection for more Australians when they need it most,” she said. “In a disaster, every second counts, and being able to receive information and maintain contact with family, friends and neighbours is crucial.” Work on the upgrades was expected to start “soon”, a WA Government spokesperson said. It follows the first Regional Connectivity Ministers Roundtable in August last year, when States and Territories agreed to partner with the Federal Government to deliver improved mobile connectivity on major roads. But community leaders in WA’s Mid West — including city of Greater Geraldton deputy mayor Natasha Colliver — expressed disappointment the region was “overlooked”. Shadow regional communications minister Colin de Grussa and Durack MP Melissa Price said mobile blackspots in the Mid West required urgent attention.