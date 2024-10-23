Labor’s latest attempt to shut down the Keep the Sheep campaign and protests from WA farmers is long on rhetoric and short on detail. Federal Agriculture Minister Julie Collins flew into Perth last week to spruik the Government’s “transition support package” after Prime Minister Albanese’s most recent awkward gaffe in which he joked about the name of the Keep the Sheep campaign. Minister Collins promised some extra money in the support package, upping the funding by $32.7 million to bring the total to $139.7m. Did Labor get their sums wrong with the initial funding package or is the Keep the Sheep campaign starting to bite in marginal seats as the Federal election draws closer? Minister Collins was pleased to announce Labor’s reckless decision to shut down this WA trade would create some jobs courtesy of the transition package. And before anyone gets too excited, those jobs are unlikely to be in Kojonup, Gnowangerup or Wongan Hills. Minister Collins proudly declared that an extra $9 million of taxpayers’ money will go to Austrade — “to promote Australian sheep products globally and support broad growth in Australian agri-food trade in the Middle East and North Africa region”. So, under Labor’s plan, the number of bureaucrats, probably in Canberra, will increase. For those of you unaware of the role played by Austrade, the following is from their website: “Austrade trade services help Australian businesses expand in overseas markets. We help eligible businesses assess market potential, develop export strategies and find valuable contacts overseas”. Hasn’t Austrade have been doing this for the past few decades on behalf of WA livestock producers? And why do they need an extra injection of funds now? To add insult to injury, a further $8.6m of your money is going to “agriculture counsellors in Dubai and Riyadh to support regional trade relationships and new and expanded market opportunities for Australian sheep products”, according to the Minister. I would love to be a fly on the wall for that conversation between our newly minted “agriculture counsellor” and the bemused Government officials in the Middle East. “The live trade is barbaric, and we cannot condone your cultural practices, but we can do you a great price on some frozen lamb chops and we will even throw in some steak knives as part of the deal,” might be the opening salvo from our counsellors. So, plenty of new Government jobs and not a dollar directly going into the pockets of farmers, trucking operators or shearing contractors, but just quietly tucked away near the bottom of Ms Collin’s media release there is a small mention of the real impact of Labor’s decision. The Minister says Federal Labor “will work with the WA Government to deliver key elements of the transition package including ... community wellbeing support”. Why would WA communities need “wellbeing support” if this decision isn’t having a dramatic social and economic impact on individuals and communities? This is Labor admitting they have smashed an industry and communities for cheap political gain — remember the Animal Justice preference deal — and are now throwing some crumbs from the table at WA to make the problem go away. The confidence of the WA sheep industry has taken a huge hit from Labor’s proposed ban on the live trade and lack of support from Canberra. The numbers don’t lie. The Meat and Livestock Australia Sheep Producers’ Intentions Survey for May 2024 makes for gloomy reading. The survey states that ewe flock numbers in WA for 2024 were 9,073,181 compared to an expected flock size in 2025 of 6,636,731. The data for the WA wether flock is even more dramatic with 2024 numbers at 1,544,202, compared to an expected flock size in 2025 of 787,388 — a drop of 49 per cent. Labor’s transition package is not a “pathway forward” as described by Minister Collins; it is yet another slap in the face for WA. Steve Martin MLC is deputy leader of the WA Liberal Party.