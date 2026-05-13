Despite both the WA wild dog action plan and Esperance expansion of the State barrier fence being gifted State cash in last week’s Budget, critics say there is still no real transparency around funding to control the pests. The State barrier fence, a core focus of the wild dog action plan 2016-2021, was allocated $500,000 in the latest Budget handed down on Thursday, and forecasted to receive the same amount each year until the 2029-30 financial year. Meanwhile, the wild dog action plan itself was allocated $1 million each year until 2029-30 — down from an estimated $1,195,000 for 2025-26. But shadow agricultural minister Lachlan Hunter said that there were still too many unknowns surrounding the plan in terms of not only funding breakdowns, but also timelines. The funding announcement came after 13 of the State’s recognised biosecurity groups last week issued a joint statement to WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis, citing concerns over a lack of leadership from government and no long-term strategy over wild dog management. In an emailed response to the RBG’s joint statement, Ms Jarvis on Tuesday said that funding allocations for wild dog management in 2026-27 have been reviewed to “ensure alignment with current priorities”. “This includes ensuring government-funded wild dog controls support an effective containment strategy, focused on the State Barrier Fence,” she said. “The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will liaise with RBGs regarding wild dog management activities from 2027-28 onwards, including future funding arrangements.” Countryman requested a breakdown of all funds to each RBG, a copy of the new action plan, and a copy of the 2021-2026 plan, but this was not provided by the State Government. The Government also did not provide a list of any existing or future research involving dingoes or wild dogs. Both the Esperance and southern biosecurity groups were allocated funds under the Royalties for Regions licensed pest management technician program for the next financial year, but the government also did not address questions regarding this new allocation of funds. Rangeland RBGs had funding cut by 50 per cent, but the reasoning for this was also not provided. Countryman also queried opposing legislation where wild dogs and dingoes are a declared pest under the Biosecurity Agriculture Management Act, while dingoes are protected under the Environment Act. The query was not addressed by the State Government. Further questions sent to Ms Jarvis aimed to glean a breakdown of how the $500,000 allocated for the State barrier fence would be used, if it included the completion of the gap remaining at Esperance, and if there was an expected end date. In a reply to both sets of questions, a spokeswoman said the budgeted money included the “ongoing maintenance and repair” of the fence. “Government also provides declared pest account funding to recognised biosecurity groups to deliver priority pest management outcomes for their communities across all land use tenures,” she said. “An estimated $8m will be provided to recognised biosecurity groups in 2026-27 — a significant proportion of which is used for wild dog control. “All landholders have a responsibility to manage declared pests on their lands to minimise impact, including public safety. Collaboration between land managers is essential to achieving long-term outcomes.” She confirmed 516km of 660km had been built for the Esperance extension, and said the State Government continued to directly collaborate with local stakeholders on options to complete the remaining 144km. Scoping for the fence began back in 2011 with construction starting in May 2019 — yet the extension remains unfinished seven years later with no completion date in sight. The Cook Government had previously attributed the project’s delay to complex native title agreements and COVID-related construction delays. The spokeswoman said the Cook Government recognised the impact of wild dogs on WA’s livestock industries, providing $20.2m to assist in managing the impacts, including $3.4m in the 2026-27 State Budget. She said the collaborative and co-ordinated action on declared pests was supported by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development through the provision of best practice advice to stakeholders, including RBGs which co-ordinate landholders’ strategic broadscale pest control. Shadow agriculture minister Lachlan Hunter said the Nationals were yet to see a copy of the wild dog action plan, raising “serious concerns” about transparency, making it difficult to properly assess the governments plans. “When government infrastructure is contributing to the problem, the Labor Government cannot simply shrug its shoulders and tell landholders to manage it themselves,” he said. “Farmers are already doing everything they can; baiting, trapping, fencing and monitoring pests at their own cost.” The delay to the construction of the fence has meant livestock near Salmon Gums have been found extensively mauled by wild dogs. Between 60 and 80 head of sheep were found mauled around January 26. Photographs provided to Countryman in February showed deceased sheep with sustained extensive injuries — one sheep was missing its face. Mr Hunter said there was a “growing feeling” across the sector that the State Government was becoming increasingly anti-agriculture in policy and attitude. “What producers and regional biosecurity groups are telling us is they want certainty,” he said. “They want long-term funding, proper planning and confidence that wild dog control and other declared pest management programs will still exist in years to come; not just short term announcement and political spin.” The 1170km State barrier fence aims to protect livestock and crops from wild animals across WA, with the $11m, 660km extension set to extend the fence from Ravensthorpe to Cape Arid National Park east of Esperance, after 20 years of campaigning by local farmers.