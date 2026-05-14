The Trump Administration is set to issue refunds after the US Supreme Court struck down the president’s Liberation Day tariffs last month, with Australian agribusinesses in line for reimbursement. US President Donald Trump singled Australia out in April last year when rolling out his Liberation Day plan, slapping Australian beef with an exorbitant 10 per cent tariff. But a ruling from the US’ highest court has slapped down the tariffs, ruling Mr Trump overstepped his authority. About $166 billion was paid by more than 330,000 importers in tariffs as a result of the Liberation Day scheme. In 2025 the US remained Australia’s largest buyer of beef. Australia exported more than 412,000 tonnes to the US last year of the 1.4 million tonnes it shipped overseas. Agribusinesses hoping to claw back a refund have to communicate with their importer to claim any refunds. Refunds are expected to be issued to importers and brokers within 60-90 days. Refund requests are to be directed to the US Customs and Border Protection’s online portal, the Consolidated Administration and Processing of Entries. When the US lifted the 10 per cent tariff on Australian beef in November, WA beef producers breathed a sigh of relief. Fifth-generation Pinjarra beef producer Leigh McLarty previously told Countryman he expected the impact of the tariffs would be felt long-term but that Australia was “better off” without the tariffs. “My guess is there was pressure from US consumers, who were not prepared to pay increased food prices . . . particularly with the short supplies of domestic US beef threatening further price rises,” he said. The US is Australia’s biggest boxed sheep and beef export market, representing nearly a third of the trade, with both markets worth more than $US1 billion — $1.6b — last year. A herd shortage and ongoing low numbers of cattle from forced destocking as a result of dry conditions in the US has contributed to a growth in beef export value and volume.