The State Opposition has slammed proposed changes to new lease conditions for WA pastoralists and called on the Cook Government to extend public consultation until after the March election. The proposed changes would not affect current pastoral leases but would apply to renewals and extensions, and the granting of new leases. Shadow lands minister Neil Thomson said there were concerns about the requirement of “considerable” indemnification on risks associated with activities on pastoral leases under the proposed changes. “(This) could impact significantly on the cost of insurance, with increases of up to several hundreds of thousands (of dollars) a year,” he said. “In many cases, the risks are beyond the control of the pastoralist and this new requirement appears to be legalistic and unfair.” Landholders have until Monday, December 16 to submit feedback on the proposed changes. Mr Thomson said the deadline was “too short” and pastoralists he had spoken to wanted more time to provide their responses. Opposition leader Shane Love said pastoral leaseholders were not “directly advised” of the proposed changes or made aware of advertised consultations and the opportunity to submit feedback. He noted some pastoral properties housed existing or old mining tenements with contaminated sites, making it “unfair” to burden pastoralists with the indemnity provision. “Pastoralists can’t stop prospectors from accessing their property,” Mr Love said. “Does this mean they are liable for any accident or mishap that might occur on their station? It is unjust that pastoralists — the leaseholders — are required to indemnify the State — the landlord.” Mr Love also flagged concerns relating to compensation for non-renewal of leases, and the security and duration of leases. “In order to plan long-term, implement sustainable agricultural practices, and raise finance, pastoralists need security of tenure and long-term leases,” he said. “Without a cap on the level of public liability insurance required, pastoralists are open to exploitation by insurance companies, including the possibility of insurers refusing to offer cover.” He said the requirement for pastoralists, as leaseholders, to carry the compensation liability to native title parties was also “unreasonable”. “The Cook Government is trying to shift this cost to pastoralists when they renew their leases, but the State owns the land and should retain the liability for native title compensation,” he said. Mr Thomson called on the State Government to “provide assurances” the proposed new lease conditions would not impose additional costs on the industry, which he said would drive up groceries prices.