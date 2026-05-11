The State Government has handed down its latest Budget, setting aside a “minuscule” amount for the State’s agriculture industry, and only slightly more for the regions. Under the Budget tabled in State Parliament last Thursday by Treasurer Rita Saffioti, regional WA will benefit from $9.5 billion in infrastructure over the next four years, while limited funds were set aside for agriculture. The WA College of Agriculture at Cunderdin has received $5.4 million for works on the school’s piggery. In the the State’s north, $83.2m is set aside in the Budget to deliver stage one of the Great Northern Highway Fitzroy to Gogo flood works. Upgrades to Toodyay Road have received an additional $61m, and $127m is set aside for regional bridge replacement programs. Ms Saffioti said the State Government was continuing to co-invest with private entities and the WA College of Agriculture to boost productivity and invest in the agricultural sector. “We continue to co-invest with CBH in regional rail facilities to deliver greater productivity in our agriculture industry,” she said. “This includes siding upgrades and extensions at 11 CBH sites, plus a major upgrade to the Midland main line. “In addition, we are making targeted investments in the College of Agriculture, supporting biosecurity incident and response activities, and extending the Aboriginal pastoral program which is successfully creating job opportunities in agriculture.” More than $4 billion has been allocated to Royalties for Regions over the next four years. Under the Budget, $52.9m has been put aside to establish a regional water source fund to support water source planning and investigation throughout the regions. Premier Roger Cook said the Budget would help “seize” projects that would lead to a large creation of jobs in the regions, with investments into regional hubs’ economic infrastructure. “Our regions have been central to WA becoming the strongest economy in the nation and will be critical to our future economic success,” he said. However, Nationals WA leader Shane Love said the regions had been “short-changed” again in the latest budget. “This is Labor’s 10th budget, and the pattern is clear — the piggy bank that is regional WA has been raided once again,” he said. “Regional WA is the powerhouse of our State and our nation, yet only a minuscule amount of the wealth generated in the bush is reinvested where it is created. “We are seeing primary industries that support entire communities being shut down, from fishing to the live sheep trade. At the same time, housing is increasingly out of reach, people are waiting years for specialist health care or being forced to travel to Perth, and crime and violent assaults are on the rise.” Mr Cook denied the State Government was raiding Royalties for Regions on Thursday in WA Parliament during Question Time.