The Cook Government will today announce a $26.2 million cash splash aimed at boosting the State’s biosecurity systems to protect WA’s agriculture sector from the growing threat of pests and diseases. WA Agriculture Minister Jackie Jarvis will make the announcement ahead of the upcoming State Budget due to be handed down in full on May 9. The package includes $16.4m to fund biosecurity responses to priority plant and animal pests and diseases over the next three years, including the destructive Polyphagous shot hole borer, which is wreaking havoc on Perth’s tree canopy. “Global biosecurity threats have increased dramatically in recent years,” Ms Jarvis said. “WA is responding to an unprecedented number of pest detections, including Queensland fruit fly and Polyphagous shot hole borer in the metropolitan area, as well as red dwarf honey bee in the Pilbara.” Another $6.8m will go towards upgrading the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development’s border checkpoints at Eucla and Kununurra to improve traffic flow, and install power generation systems and CCTV surveillance. And $3m has been set aside to manage the major impacts of invasive feral deer and pigs on the environment and farming communities over the next three years. Ms Jarvis said the funding would support initiatives to prevent feral deer from becoming established in WA and feral pigs from spreading further. “It is essential DPIRD is resourced to continue its efforts to eradicate these destructive pests, as well as respond to future pest and disease threats,” she said. Feral pigs are established in large swathes of jarrah forest and neighbouring farmland in WA’s South West, in the coastal agricultural areas north of Perth, and on the larger Kimberley river systems. They feed on crops and livestock, causing damage by rooting and trampling, and by harbouring and spreading diseases and parasites. The overall cost to agricultural production nationwide from feral pigs has been estimated to be at least $100m annually, according to DPIRD. Feral deer are found scattered from Northampton in the Mid West to Esperance in the Great Southern. They are estimated to cost tens of millions of dollars each year through agricultural losses to grazing industries, and spending on management and research. A Government spokeswoman said the funds would support on the ground activities as well as research and development. “The Cook Government continues to build on its significant additional investment in biosecurity funding of more than $90 million over recent years to provide further protection to the State’s primary production and food security, and maintain access to key export markets,” she said. In total, pests and weeds cost WA farmers more than $1.3 billion a year in management and production loss according to a November report by the Australian Bureau of Agricultural and Resource Economics and Sciences. Nationwide, the problem is costing farmers a combined $5.3b a year, including $3.8b to control vertebrate pests and weeds, and $1.5b in damage to crops and livestock.