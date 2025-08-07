Regional Finance Hub director Sarah Lang says robotic dairying could be the way to preserve WA’s declining milk pool and secure the future of the local industry. WA milk production has continued to decline while cost of production exceed milk price during the last several years. Milk production was expected to continue to shrink in the 2025-26 season to 8.2 billion litres — a 2-3 per cent decline. WA also currently faces an exodus of next generation farmers who are finding little to gain from the dairy industry, a trend driven by increasing input costs and marginal financial incentive. Ms Lang echoed WA’s current economic state at the Western Dairy business breakfast on August 8. “We’ve got the best productivity, but milk price and cost of production is hurting our industry,” she said. Ms Lang — who was raised on beef and sheep farm in Glengarry, Victoria and is now based in WA — said she had noticed a growing trend across Australia is the adoption of automatic milking systems. These systems are known to reduce the need for labour in most milking-related tasks and help dairy farmers significantly boost the efficiencies of their business. In 2024, there were 60 robotic dairies across the country — six of which are located in WA. Ms Lang said the uptake was driven by an industry-wide need to change its declining trajectory. “We realised we needed to do something different because our industry is in decline,” she said. “If we keep doing the same thing, we’re going to get the same results.” Ms Lang said there was potential to milk 25 per cent more milk per day with cows being milked on average 2.5 times per day with an AMS. She said data suggested an average of 30 litres could be milked per day through an AMS, which would deliver approximately $604,000 extra income per year based on the 69c/L milk price. Ms Lang said the adoption of an AMS could also help with succession planning. “A lot of the feedback from industry, especially from young entrants into industry, is they don’t like the hours, the weekend work, early mornings and late nights,” she said. “They love technology and they want to embrace technology. “When it comes to succession planning I think its a big carrot. “It could be a real benefit for WA.” Ms Lang said the biggest challenge she sees with the widespread adoption of robotic dairies was equity — accessing finance for a new robotics system. She said other challenges included regular maintenance and repairs, the requirement of good internet services, the necessity of good financial planning. Ms Lang said robotic dairies have the potential to enhance productivity and profitability but broader industry support and funding are essential to enable adoption. “Adoption of robotic dairies requires collaborative support,” she said. “I really think the future is robotic dairying.”