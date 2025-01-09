Families across Australia who have lost loved ones to level crossing accidents are supporting a campaign pushing for legally mandated train lighting.

The RailFail campaign, which began in October 2024, is calling on the Federal Government to legislate mandatory train and rolling stock lighting, and for rail corporations to install “proper” safety measures at all rural rail crossings across Australia.

Currently, there is no legally mandated requirements for train lighting in Australia, with the closest thing being the Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator’s recently released Code of Practice — Train Visibility at Level Crossings.

The code, which was released in December 2024, includes recommendations for rail operators to meet the requirements made in the Rail Industry Safety and Standard Board’s lighting visibility standard.

While the code has ministerial approval, meaning it can be used by a court as evidence to determine whether operators properly addressed safety risks, it is not legally binding.

Those backing the RailFail campaign argue this does not go far enough to prevent level crossing accidents.

While the campaign is new, the push to improve level crossing safety has existed for decades, stemming from the efforts of Murchison pastoralist Lara Jensen, who lost her brother Christian Jensen and two friends in a level crossing accident the then-WA coroner attributed to poor train lighting.

While the campaign focuses on the aim to legally mandate train lighting, it is also striving to raise awareness around level crossing safety in general.

Milly Dempster is one of the long-time supporters of the campaign.

In 1993, Ms Dempster’s sister, Amanda, was struck and killed by the Prospector train on a level crossing that ran through the middle of her family’s farm near Grass Patch.

Ms Dempster’s father, Peter Dempster, had been calling for flashing lights to be installed at the level crossing, which sits between two blind corners, for 30 years before his daughter’s death. He’d had extensive correspondence with the rail operator on the topic.

However, flashing lights were not installed on the level crossing until six months after the tragedy.

Ms Dempster said before her sister’s death, there had been a number of incidences of livestock being struck and killed at the crossing.

Before moving stock across the crossing, the Dempsters would have to call the train line to find out what time in the day the train would be passing through their property.

However, Ms Dempster said the times given could be unreliable, and combined with the crossing’s location, it led to a number of incidences of stock being killed or injured.

Ms Dempster said she wanted the conversation around rail crossing accidents to change, and more focus to be put on improving level crossing infrastructure and train visibility as opposed to putting the onus on motorists.

“I just find it ridiculous that it’s the families of rail crossing incidents that are having to fight for basic safety improvements,” she said.

“Basically, I just want to prevent this from happening to someone else or to other families.

“That’s the whole frustrating issue — these were preventable deaths.”

Another long-time supporter of the cause is Narelle Kerr McDonald, whose brother was killed in a level crossing accident at Binnaway, New South Wales, in 1977.

Ms McDonald’s brother Arthur John Kerr was riding his motorbike at night when he rounded a corner towards a level crossing.

It was only when her brother neared the level crossing, which had no signage or lighting, did he realise an unlit train was passing, according to the coroner’s report.

Mr Kerr then tried to throw the motorbike, however, the foot peg hit a pothole and he was thrown under the train along with the bike.

The coroner’s report pointed to the lack of lighting both on the level crossing and on the train itself for the cause of the accident.

Following Mr Kerr’s death, the Binnaway community held meetings to lobby for lights, fluorescent paint and reflective strips to be put on trains to prevent further deaths at level crossings.

Ms McDonald said it was “mind-boggling” that 47 years on from her brother’s death, there are still no legal requirements for train lighting.

“As I keep saying to people, we just don’t want people to go through what we’ve gone through,” she said.

“It is something that stays with you your whole life, it really does.”

Despite the pain that has come from losing her brother, Ms McDonald said the RailFail campaign has allowed her to come together with other families who understand what she has gone through.

“I became an only child overnight,” Ms McDonald said.

“But through meeting the others, I don’t feel so alone.

“It’s like a big family, but it’s not one you really want to belong to, but you do.”

Another member of the campaign is Wagga Wagga local Barry Wooden, who lost his son Kyle to a rail crossing accident in 2001.

Kyle and four of his friends were killed instantly when an express passenger train collided with their car on a level crossing located near the country town of Gerogery, NSW.

The level crossing, which was the only one in the country to intersect with a major highway at the time, was located in between two 90-degree bends in the road.

While the crossing had flashing lights, there were no boom gates.

Mr Wooden said the intersection was notorious for accidents through the years, but there had not been a fatality until all five boys were killed in one hit.

The deputy NSW State coroner Carl Milovanovich said the design and location of the level crossing was the cause of the accident, and the acute angle leading up to the level crossing left “little room” for braking if bells or lights were not seen or heard in time.

Mr Milovanovich also rejected any suggestion the boys were racing the train, a theory Mr Wooden said news reports ran with for the two years leading up to the coronial inquest.

“That had put all five families, and the boys’ friends, through hell,” Mr Wooden said.

Mr Wooden said while train lighting was not a factor in his son’s accident, he was a part of the RailFail campaign to advocate for safer level crossings and to fight against the “stigma” that it is always the motorist’s fault when there is an accident.

“Every single time there’s a level crossing accident and somebody’s killed, it just takes you back to a really dark place,” he said.

“It’s not just up to the drivers to make sure it’s safe to cross, those crossings should be made safe.”

Ms McDonald agreed their needed to be a shift in how people perceived level crossing accidents and hoped that could happen through the RailFail campaign.

She also said despite the frustrations she has experienced over the decades, she is still determined to see the campaign through to its end, and to have train lighting legally mandated.

“Put it this way, I’m here for the long slog and I’m not going anywhere.”