For Tiffany Davey, seeing firsthand where Australian livestock go once they are sent overseas is integral for not only transparency, but better understanding of Australia’s biggest live sheep export customer. Ms Davey, an accredited stock woman and member of The Livestock Collective, recently had the chance to travel to Kuwait to see the country’s markets, feed lots and abattoir, and to talk with customers who source live Australian sheep. This included Al Mawashi, Kuwait’s leading livestock supplier and Australia’s biggest customer for live sheep in the Middle East. “It was really good to sit down with them and just hear firsthand what they value about Australian livestock,” she said. While Ms Davey said the trip provided good insight into the strong trading relationship been Kuwait and Australia, it also revealed the fears Middle East customers had concerning Australia’s looming live sheep export ban. When speaking with Al Mawashi CEO Ahmed Ayoub Al Majed, Ms Davey heard directly how customers felt like they were “being punished” for the live export ban, despite doing “everything asked of them”. “People keep saying they can buy sheep from elsewhere, but where?,” she said. “Where can they buy 16,000 sheep at a drop of the hat, from what country that is disease free and is able to meet those needs?” Ms Davey said while Kuwait had a boxed meat market and supermarkets were expanding, it will not eliminate the strong need for live exports, because Middle Eastern culture placed heavy emphasis on the importance of fresh food. “They want to utilise the entire animal. For thousands and thousands of years, a huge part of their food culture is to pick that animal, to see that animal be processed, and to use the entire carcase,” she said. “They lose the ability to do that if you’re boxing that meat and sending it over.” Ms Davey also said despite the threat of supply being cut off in the years to come, Al Mawashi had no plans yet to pivot from Australian sheep, and they hoped the live export ban would be reversed. “I straight-out asked them — at what point would you walk away from Australia because we’re too hard?,” she said. “And he (Mr Al Majed) said ‘we are committed to Australian sheep, to buying them . . . no doubt about that”. Kuwait has been the largest importer of Australian sheep for the past four years. Australia sent over 271,000 head to Kuwait in 2023, making up 46 per cent of total sheep exports for the year. The Middle East live export market in general saw major growth recently, with the total value of Australian sheep exports to the region increasing from $467.5 million in 2023 to $1.2 billion in 2024. Ms Davey also said the withdrawal of Australia from the global live sheep export trade would “absolutely” cause a drop in animal wellbeing, as regions like Kuwait opt to import more from countries with lower animal welfare standards. She mentioned the Australian Government’s Exporter Supply Chain Assurance System, a regulatory framework exporters handling Australian livestock must abide by. Any country importing Australian livestock must have ESCAS approved processing facilities to ensure humane handling and slaughter. Australia is the only country in the world to have these requirements, and Ms Davey said this had allowed livestock coming in from other countries to be processed in ESCAS-approved facilities. She also said the presence of Australian vets on live export ships was important for animal welfare, as it provided crew members with valuable insight on how best to handle livestock, a skill they could take with them all over the world.