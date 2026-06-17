Rising input costs combined with concerns for availability of key farm inputs have WA farmers more pessimistic than they have been in nearly three years. However, a “steady as she goes” mentality paved the way for a solid season for the State’s agriculture sector. The latest Rabobank Rural Confidence survey, released on Tuesday, showed conflict in the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz disruptions were a key driver for the negative sentiment. WA’s northern Wheatbelt was the most pessimistic group of those surveyed, with net rural confidence at -73 per cent, down from one per cent, reflecting lower rainfall through autumn and significant pressure from the mouse plague in some areas. In the Central Wheatbelt, overall farmer confidence fell from a net index of -26 per cent to -57 per cent, while in the South West net confidence slipped from 7 per cent to -30 per cent. The input-heavy cropping sector had the lowest confidence of all commodities in WA. Overall, net sentiment fell 38 per cent to -49 per cent. Rabobank State manager WA Steve Kelly said with a solid start across much of the State, growers concentrated on factors they could influence while keeping a close eye on global fertiliser markets and commodity price movements. He said WA farmers would be closely watching the outcome of the announced US-Iran war peace agreement and the impacts on the opening of the Strait of Hormuz. At the time of print, the US President Donald Trump had declared the US-Iran agreement signed and said the critical shipping route was already partially open and should be fully operational by Friday as efforts continue to clear mines from the waterway. Mr Kelly said negative sentiment in the sector had been tempered by relief from a good start to the season, which has prompted a 5.7 per cent forecast increase in area planted to winter crops. The Grain Industry of WA’s latest crop report, released on Friday, found WA’s cropped areas had marginally increased from 9.38 million hectares to 9.39Mha since its last report. Rabobank predicted a slightly higher winter crop planting of 9.47Mha, a record winter crop planting, as long as average winter rainfall eventuates. On a positive note, 53 per cent of farmers cited commodity prices as cause for optimism, up 8 per cent on last quarter. “WA livestock producers are in a much stronger position than they were even a year ago. Cattle, sheep and wool markets have all improved and there are positive price signals looking ahead,” Mr Kelly said. Despite a decline in overall sector confidence, WA farmers bucked the national trend and reported a 3 per cent increase in appetite for investment this quarter. However, there was a reduced appetite to invest in capital expenditure, reduced enthusiasm for spending on new plant and machinery, and a reduced desire to buy more farmland. In terms of income, 37 per cent of WA farmers anticipated their income would decrease over the next 12 months, 41 per cent were expecting incomes to hold steady, while 20 per cent expected an increase.