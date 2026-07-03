A grain industry biodiversity group is urging WA’s grain-growing sector to have a say on future biodiversity investment. A survey was launched by the Grain, Seeds and Hay Industry Management Committee 12 months ago to inform investment decisions and help strengthen biosecurity outcomes within the Grains, Seeds and Hay Industry Funding Scheme. To date, the survey has had only 100 respondents, including growers, agronomists and farm management consultants. Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS chair Peter Harkness said the survey was an important opportunity for the industry to help shape the scheme’s direction. “We’d need at least 1500 respondents to get a genuine gauge of industry’s view,” he said. Since 2010, the scheme has funded the skeleton weed eradication and control program, and has supported dedicated skeleton weed research to improve long-term management options. “Biosecurity challenges continue to evolve, and hearing directly from growers and the people who work alongside them helps ensure we’re investing in the programs and priorities that matter most to WA agriculture,” Mr Harkness said. The survey asks about growers’ position and approach to on-farm control and eradication of skeleton weed; industry sentiment about the current Grains, Seeds and Hay IFS contribution rate; and opinions on priority pests that may pose production or profitability risks. The survey takes a few minutes to complete and is available on the Industry Funding Schemes website.