The WA Nationals have promised to introduce mandatory train lighting regulations, which they say are “vital changes” to improve rail safety and help prevent further level crossing accidents across the State. Opposition Leader Shane Love made the announcement at Herne Hill alongside level crossing safety advocate Lara Jensen, who is the spokeswomen for RailFail, a campaign pushing for a nationwide legal standard for train lighting. As part of the election commitment, all trains and rolling stock operating in WA will be legally required to have rotating beacons, side lighting and enhanced reflectors. “This policy ensures that trains operating in WA are as visible as every other vehicle,” Mr Love said. “In remote and regional areas, where poor lighting and increased hazards make visibility crucial, this common-sense solution is long overdue.” Level crossing collisions are the single largest cause of death on the rail network. About 80 per cent of the 23,000 railway level crossings in Australia are passive — meaning they have no boom gates or flashing lights to warn of oncoming trains. Between July 2014 and December 2022, there were just more than 7800 near-hits, 322 collisions and 39 fatalities at level crossings across Australia, according to the Federal Government’s National Level Crossing Safety Strategy. “Everyone has the right to get home safely,” Mr Love said. “The importance of train visibility is no different from vehicle visibility — we have stronger laws for bicycle lighting than we do for trains, and that must change.” Ms Jensen, who is also a Murchison pastoralist, lost her brother Christian and two friends Jess Broad and Hilary Smith in a railway crossing incident in July 2000. Following the triple fatality in the Wheatbelt, three State Coroners concluded inadequate train lighting was a factor in the accident. Then-WA State Coroner Alastair Hope recommended all trains and locomotives be equipped with rotating beacons and side lighting. “As the sibling of a young man killed in one of WA’s worst rail crashes, I know first-hand the devastating consequences of inadequate train visibility,” Ms Jensen said. Currently there are no legally mandated requirements for train lighting in Australia. The Office of the National Rail Safety Regulator’s recently released Code of Practice — Train Visibility at Level Crossings offers a list of safety recommendations for rail operators to abide by but has no legal binding. The code does have ministerial approval, meaning it can be used by a court as evidence to determine whether operators properly addressed safety risks, but safety advocates say this is “insufficient”. “It’s beyond ridiculous that trains — the largest and heaviest land vehicles — aren’t held to the same lighting standards as bicycles or caravans,” Ms Jensen said. “I commend the Nationals WA for taking the lead on this essential safety reform.”