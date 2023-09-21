Western Meat Packers Group boss Andrew Fuda is confident a $35 million factory upgrade will lead to increased demand for pork, lamb and beef supply, in welcome news for WA farmers. The Bibra Lake facility — which supplies retail-ready, chilled, raw meat products to every Coles store in WA — is a joint venture between Western Meat Packers’ subsidiary MAP WA and the supermarket giant. The upgrade will double the facility’s capacity to 2.1 million packs of retail-ready beef, lamb and pork a week for Coles stores in WA and the NT. About 80 jobs have been created through the upgrade, which included a $25m investment into what Mr Fuda said were state-of-the-art robotics. He said the upgrade, which also involved the expansion of production lines from six to nine, allowed products to hit shelves quicker and fresher, and have a longer shelf life. Mr Fuda said it was good news for farmers, which have struggled with depressed livestock prices in recent months. “I noticed already since we’ve commenced our upgrade . . . Coles have already increased all their orders for pork, lamb and beef, but certainly lamb,” Mr Fuda said. “There has been an increase, we see it, we pack it everyday so I can see that flowing back through to the numbers that (farmers) are producing.” Mr Fuda said the upgrades would allow the business to maximise meat yield, which will flow through to the cost of goods. “The better the value, the more product for the consumers to purchase and you can see that with shelf prices coming back,” he said. “There was a period of time there, especially through COVID, where meat prices just got too expensive and alternatives were sought such as vegetarian meals or chicken or fish. “It’s quite good to see beef, lamb and pork back on the menus.” Coles chief operations and sustainability officer Matt Swindells said it was also seeing livestock prices coming down. Mr Swindells said the upgrade would mean better availability and local quality for customers. “Anything that enables us to source locally leads to a more resilient supply chain and better outcomes for customers. Bringing production closer to customers is a good thing,” he said. “Farmers know they’ve got a state-of-the-art local production facility than can be part of the supply chain.”