A Wheatbelt farmer has given the new automation technology for a popular rock crushing machine on the Western Australian market rave reviews. The Rocks Gone Depth Master automation technology was added to the standard Rocks Gone H4 Reefinator by the Rocks Gone team earlier this year. The technology was said to make operations of the tractor-driven hydraulic tyne rock crushing machine even easier for owners. Lake Varley grower Lachie Ayers said the addition of the automation technology put a smile on his face the first time he used it. The system calculates speed over ground and tractor load or wheel slip to adjust machine depth up to 50 times per second, as well as the level of its blade. This helps to ease the demands on operators and tractors. It is suitable for ISOBUS and GPS-integrated tractors. Mr Ayers invested in the H4 Reefinator in January 2024 and reported a “total turnaround” in farm production over rocky land on the family’s properties. Ayers Farms comprises several properties from Lake Varley through to Cascade where the family operates a continuous cropping program of wheat, barley and canola. Mr Ayers said his family called their land “ant hill country” and said it featured grevillea loams and native pine soils with plenty of laterite gravel. He said he was able to preserve his family’s seeding equipment by creating a pliable soil for their seeder to pass through. “It’s the only machine worth buying for this work,” he said. “It’s not cheap but it’s brilliant.” Mr Ayers said he would look into utilising the depth maps of worked areas the Depth Master could produce in conjunction with GPS guidance systems, which could help limit any extra passes to specific areas and also confirm the work had been done to a high standard.