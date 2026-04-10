A Bridgetown-grown Merino fleece consignment is destined for China’s Red Sun Wool Textile Company in Zhejiang, part of the Sunwoo Holding Group that processes 24,000 tonnes of high-quality Merino wool tops each year. The four-bale consignment of 17.9 micron wool sold to the top-price of 1848¢/kg greasy during the rising two-day cry auction sale that had the Western Wool Market Indicator rising by 114¢/kg greasy to finish at 2007c at the end of the March 31 to April 1 auction. Produced by woolgrowers Rod and Lorraine Hester and their family including son Daniel, daughter Jackie Davies and son-in-law Ben Davies, it was secured through wool buyer Rod Bower on behalf of Chinese trading house Sequoia. Mr Bower said he was chasing some of the better wools available to be shipped to Red Sun for processing. Mr Hester, who is fourth generation on the farm, said his family’s mixed farming enterprise of wool, beef cattle, and hay was well managed. The Hesters were farming pioneers in the Bridgetown district, first taking up land north of the Blackwood River in 1858. “Ben and Jackie run a flock of about 2200 Merino ewes for their prime lamb cross breeding program with replacement ewes sourced from within 100km selecting on a reasonable size with between 18-19 micron fleece types and good cutters,” Mr Hester said. “We were excited to hear we topped the wool sales — it was amazing how much the wool market rose last week — it seems China doesn’t have much of a stockpile. “The farm has been running bought in Merino ewes and putting White Suffolk terminal sires over them for about 30-40 years with prime lambs sold to V & V Walsh when they reach weight — it seems processors want heavier carcases now.” Dyson Jones South West area wool manager Peter Ryan said the Hester and Davies family’s clip was off a good growing season and their 17.9 micron line had low vegetable matter content (0.2), was high-yielding (76.6 per cent), with excellent staple strength (38) and length (82mm). “The South West region has produced some excellent woolclips off of last year’s excellent growing season,” he said. Dyson Jones WA wool manager Peter Howie said there was a great clearance from last week’s series. “The Bridgetown consignment stood out in the catalogue and had the specs the buyers were chasing,” he said. “Higher prices for this series were the result of a lower offering, and the dollar was slightly easier, and with no sales next week, the pipeline was moving, “When the national offering is less than 40,000 bales, the market usually lifts.” Mr Howie said the Dyson Jones staff were predicting an early cut-off to the season. “We are anticipating by the end of April receivals will drop away — there is not much in storage, a lot of old wool has been sold. “The Chinese buyers are concerned, and it’s a brand-new scenario with supply.” Australian Wool Exchange senior market analyst Lonel Plunkett said the higher yielding, low vegetable matter wool and wool with favourable additional measurement results were the most highly sought-after lots. “However, all lots recorded increases as buyers fought for market share,” he said.